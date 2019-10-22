Nicki Minaj Is Officially Married To Kenneth Petty

It’s official. Nicki Minaj, 36, is now married to Kenneth Petty, 41, per Music News.

The “Pound The Alarm” rapper revealed the exciting news via her Instagram where she uploaded a video that contained matching “Mr and Mrs” mugs and “Bride and Groom” baseball caps.

For her caption, she wrote her full name, Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, attaching the bridal emoji.

In the span of six hours, her post has been watched more than 2.5 million times, liked by over 706,000 accounts, and racked up over 30,000 comments.

“CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN! Here’s to nothing but happiness!” one user wrote.

“Yoooooo I got the biggest cheese on my face rn congrats to the both of you,” another shared.

“I’m so happy rn for you @nickiminaj,” a third mentioned.

The pair got engaged in the summer and first started dating in November 2018.

Earlier this year, Minaj announced that they had obtained a marriage license, giving them 90 days to get married.

E! Online reported the “Barbie Dreams” hitmaker talking about how they planned to tie the knot pretty fast after they got their license.

“We’ve gotten our marriage license, but there’s a particular pastor who I want to officiate and so she was just made available as of today,” she said.

“She told me she’s available within the next week, so we could be married in the next seven days,” she continued.

When she was questioned about if she had her wedding dress ready, the “The Night Is Still Young” songstress joked that it would take a long time for her to settle on what to wear.

“That’s too much. I can’t. There’s no way. That will take too long to plan. I’m not good with that. I’m a procrastinator.”

12 hours ago, Minaj shared on her Instagram that her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer,” had topped the Rhythmic Songs chart. The photo mentioned that it became Megan’s first song to reach No. 1 on the chart but became Nicki’s eighth. The track won the trio an MTV Video Music Award for Best Power Anthem, which The Inquisitr reported.

To date, she has dropped four studio albums — Pink Friday, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, The Pinkprint, and Queen. Her last release was last year.

On Spotify, Minaj currently has 27.5 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her hit single with Jessie J and Ariana Grande, “Bang Bang.”

