Kenya Moore Spends Quality Time With Daughter, Brooklyn, While Working Through Divorce From Marc Daly

Kenya Moore is embracing single parenthood in style and is taking her Instagram followers along for her journey.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a sweet moment between her and her daughter, Brooklyn Daly, 1. In the post, the mother and daughter duo are both wearing pink outfits as they play with a colorful parachute on a blue carpet. Moore is decked out in a nude pink sweatshirt and yoga pants. Her long, black hair is styled in a half-up, half-down look and she decided to style the look with silver hoops.

Brooklyn’s outfit is just as adorable as her mother’s. The toddler is seen rocking a long-sleeved, pink top with designs on it. Moore then decided to add a tutu to her daughter’s outfit. Brooklyn is also wearing a pink headband around her small head to double down on the cuteness.

At the time of writing, the post of Moore and baby Brooklyn received more than 30,000 likes. The photo also received more than 200 comments.

“Brooke is a happy beautiful baby simply adorable,” one follower wrote.

“What a cutie,” another fan chimed in.

“God bless you that’s right nothing like a mother’s love,” another follower shared.

The adorable post of Moore and Brooklyn comes days after the reality star reflected on her impending divorce from her husband. The Inquisitr previously reported that Moore and Daly decided to file for divorce after two years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in St. Lucia in 2017 and Moore gave birth to Brooklyn in November 2018. Moore and Daly both released statements to People, and Moore said that the divorce was happening due to “recent and ongoing circumstances” within the couple’s marriage.

In addition to moving on with Brooklyn by her side, Moore has the return of RHOA to look forward to. The Bravo series is slated to return on November 3, and will be Moore’s return to the series. The former Miss U.S.A. left the show in Season 11 after she was reportedly booted for not wanting to show her marriage on the show. She will, however, reportedly be open about her marital woes in Season 12.

While viewers have to wait until November to see Moore on screen, the reality star is constantly slaying on social media. In a recent Instagram post, Moore showed off her dangerous curves while wearing a casual-yet-sexy ensemble. She is seen posing while wearing a black bodysuit, a snakeskin skirt, a bright red handbag and matching shoes. The stunning post caught the attention of her followers, giving her more than 60,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.