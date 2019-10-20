‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen In Crisis, Maggie Begs Sarah To Stay In Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, October 21 reveal that there will be some big drama to start off yet another week in Salem, and fans wouldn’t want it any other way.

Celebrating The Soaps reports that on Monday, viewers will watch as Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) realizes just how high-risk her pregnancy really is. The DiMera vixen will suffer a health crisis that pertains to her unborn child.

The outlet claims that Kristen’s medical scare will take a toll on the her baby daddy, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), who is currently unhappy about the situation. Brady did not want to have a baby with Kristen, but is doing the honorable thing by moving her into the Kiriakis mansion and taking care of her through her pregnancy.

When Kristen and the baby enter some danger, Brady will seemingly take it to heart as he’ll be very concerned about both his child and the woman who has tormented his heart and mind for years.

Perhaps the entire experience will bond Brady and Kristen together even further, which is exactly what Kristen wants. She has her sights set on Brady and has for years, proving that she’ll stop at nothing to win his heart.

Meanwhile, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will be saying her goodbyes to Salem. The University Hospital doctor has revealed that she plans to leave town, but only Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) really knows why.

Sarah is currently carrying Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) child, and she doesn’t want him to know about the baby out of fear that he’ll leave his happy relationship with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) to raise the child with her.

Sarah’s decided that the best thing to do would be leave Salem and raise the baby on her own. However, when her mother, Maggie Horton-Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) hears that her daughter is leaving she’ll be very upset and beg Sarah not to go.

Xander is also trying to figure out a way to get Sarah to stay, because he’s fallen in love with her, and between he and Maggie perhaps they can change her mind.

Elsewhere in Salem, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) has the flash drive that Dr. Rolf (William Utay) left behind and she’ll try to hack into it. Perhaps there could be information about Hope Brady (Kristian Anfonso) on the device now that she’s been brainwashed by Rolf.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.