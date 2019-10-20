Steve Bannon Warns Donald Trump: ‘The Fake News And Witch Hunt Stuff Is Not Working’

In an interview with The New York Post published on Saturday, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon warned President Donald Trump that his strategy of combating the impeachment inquiry is not working.

“This is serious,” Bannon began, predicting that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will impeach Trump within six weeks.

“As sure as the turning of the earth, he is going to be impeached by Pelosi in the next six weeks,” he said, describing Pelosi as “very focused.”

But it is not only the top Democrat Trump has to worry about, according to Bannon.

The former Breitbart News chairman suggested that he is not happy with the team the president has assembled, casting doubt on White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s abilities.

“I don’t feel comfortable when I see the chief of staff,” Bannon said, citing Mulvaney’s press conference from earlier this week when he appeared to admit that Trump had a quid pro quo agreement with the government of Ukraine, only to later backtrack his statements.

“There is just no coordination with the team,” Bannon said, explaining that he believes Trump is not capable of handling the impeachment probe on his own.

According to the strategist, the president’s strategy of constantly attacking House Democrats and the media is not effective.

“The fake news and witch hunt stuff is not working.”

Bannon said that Trump should instead establish a team of legal experts. This team, according to Bannon, would be focused exclusively on impeachment.

Apart from advising Trump on how to handle House Democrats’ investigations, the former White House official also weighed in on the upcoming presidential election.

According to him, the Democratic field is weak, and none of the candidates is capable of beating Trump.

“Nobody on that stage can beat Trump at least as far as right now. The only person that could beat Trump that is currently in the field is Trump,” he said.

Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and other centrist Democrats have faded away, and former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign appears to be slowing down as well, according to Bannon.

Harris asked Warren why she didn't join her demand to shut down Trump's Twitter account. Warren failed to give a straightforward answer #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/AIMajMBUcs — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 16, 2019

In case a progressive candidate like Elizabeth Warren rises to the top, the strategist said, the Democratic Party establishment will do all it can to prevent them from winning the nomination.

If it seems like Biden does not have a shot at the nomination, Bannon predicted, a right-leaning Democrat such as Hillary Clinton or Michael Bloomberg will enter the race.

“Bloomberg or Clinton could be very competitive,” he said.