Andrew Yang Warns Democrats To Not Have ‘Any Illusions’ Impeachment Will Be Successful

Yang argued that the Republican-controlled Senate would quash any attempts at removing President Donald Trump from office.

As President Donald Trump continues to battle House Democrats on the heels of their announcement of an official impeachment inquiry after a transcript of Trump’s July 25 phone call to the Ukrainian president was made public, not all Democrats are hopeful of the outcome.

According to The Hill, businessman and popular 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang told NPR in a Saturday interview that he doesn’t hold much hope that the Republican-controlled Senate would turn on the president in a vote to remove him from office.

“I think impeachment is the right way to go, but I do not think that we should have any illusions that it’s necessarily going to be successful,” Yang said.

Yang also revealed that in his opinion, as Democrats and the mainstream media continue to talk about Trump’s impeachment, it only serves to benefit the president as the 2020 election inches closer.

“When we’re talking about Donald Trump, we are losing to Donald Trump, even if it’s in the context of talking about impeaching him,” Yang said.

In the wake of revelations that Trump might have pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in a potential quid pro quo exchange for nearly $400 million in U.S. military aide, Yang last month announced his support for the impeachment inquiry.

In September, Yang wrote in a tweet that he thought impeachment was the right choice by House Democrats and called Trump’s actions during his phone call with Zelensky “egregious.”

The tech entrepreneur also previously said that Trump’s impeachment is inflaming his core base of support with a “persecution complex no matter what he does after a failed impeachment process,” while reminding Democrats that the Republican-controlled Senate would almost certainly be a roadblock for any chances of a full impeachment and removal from office.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yang’s remarks on Trump’s impeachment come after he recently revealed that questions about the president’s impeachment haven’t been presented to him in recent campaign stops and town hall events.

“I’d say I’ve had maybe a dozen events since impeachment got started, and I have literally received zero questions about impeachment at these town halls around the country. Voters are more focused on the vision we have for them and how we’re going to improve their lives than what’s going on in Washington,” Yang said after the October Democratic presidential debate.

Yang became the eighth Democratic candidate to qualify for the November debate, beating out sitting politicians with much higher name recognition. According to the Real Clear Politics rolling average, Yang currently sits in seventh place at 2.2 percent support, behind former Texas lawmaker Beto O’Rourke.