‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Devon And Elena Disagree

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, October 18 brings Connor locking Christian away, leading Chelsea to make a stunning decision. Plus, Devon and Nate each see Amanda differently, Phyllis schemes against Abby, and Cane makes a significant discovery.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) enjoyed a reconnection, and Chelsea let Nick know that she’s fully forgiven him. After all, he’s been perfect through all this. Nick went to put the kids to bed so that they could enjoy more time together. However, he couldn’t find Christian (Alex Wilson), and Chelsea got Connor (Judah Mackey) to help them look in all of Christian’s favorite hiding spots. Nick finally found Christian locked in the garage, and Connor admitted that he locked his cousin in there for being whiney. Connor worried that Chelsea would send him away, and then he apologized to Christian. After the boys left, Chelsea decided Adam is the only person who can help Connor. Later, Nick convinced Phyllis to tell him where Adam is, and then Nick decided that he would go to Las Vegas and get Adam (Mark Grossman) to come back to Genoa City to help Connor. The Inquisitr previously reported that Nick isn’t excited about bringing his brother back home.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) seemed stressed to Elena (Brytni Sarpy). He told her that both Tucker and Cane (Daniel Goddard) are missing now. Elena felt there had to be an explanation, and Devon hoped she was right. Later, Devon found Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and offered to help her since she’s being taken advantage of, but Amanda said no way.

At Crimson Lights, Elena met Nate (Sean Dominic), and they discussed Devon and Amanda. Nate irritated Elena by telling her that they’d been unfair to Amanda. He said that Amanda is too smart to be involved in a scam. Then, Nate went to the Grand Phoenix to talk to Abby (Melissa Ordway), but he ran into Amanda first. She accused Nate of stalking, but Nate told Amanda he had other reasons for being there.

Earlier, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) convinced Abby to let her upgrade the security system. Abby balked at first, but then she relented. After Abby left, Phyllis noted that Abby is so busy dealing with her life, that she doesn’t have time to notice what Phyllis is doing.

In Las Vegas, Cane (Daniel Goddard) woke up in a strange room, and he found Katherine Chancellor’s will lying on a table. After Cane looked at the papers, he called Jill (Jess Walton) to let her know he was coming home and bringing the supposed original will along with him.