‘Westworld’ Season 3: Actor Confirms Sadistic Major Craddock Will Return

Jonathan Tucker teases fans with the news that his character will return in Season 3 of 'Westworld.'

Very little news regarding Season 3 of Westworld has managed to filter through of late even though filming is reportedly currently underway. However, Jonathan Tucker, who played the often sadistic host, Major Craddock, has recently confirmed his character will return in Season 3, according to Inverse.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO‘s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 2 of Westworld saw what was perceived to be the ultimate destruction of Major Craddock. A first-generation host, the character had sadistic tendencies and led the Confederados army. Initially, he formed an alliance with the host, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), but was ultimately destroyed beyond repair after an encounter with the Man in Black (Ed Harris).

However, as is the case with the robots — or hosts — in Westworld, not everything is permanent, so the prospect of Major Craddock’s return is not completely surprising to viewers.

“When Lisa Joy and Nolan ask you to come back for even a few scenes, maybe, you certainly take the opportunity,” Tucker told Gold Derby during a recent red carpet interview, which seems to confirm his return in Season 3 of Westworld.

When pressed further about the upcoming third season, Tucker then revealed that he has been kept in the dark and that he actually prefers that as he genuinely has no information to share regarding Season 3.

“The best part about not being able to share is that I don’t actually know that much either … there’s a bit of secrecy on both ends. I’ll be as excited to watch the show as you will be.”

John P. Johnson / HBO

What viewers do know about Season 3 of Westworld is that will travel outside the theme park that featured heavily in the first two seasons. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aaron Paul will be joining the cast this season and his character will function independently of the theme park. Having an apparent aversion to hosts, his character will actually have an encounter with Dolores, who escaped Westworld in the Season 2 finale. As to how this interaction unfolds remains to be seen and viewers still a relatively long wait until Season 3 of Westworld premieres next year.

The upcoming season of Westworld will also, potentially, have fewer episodes than previous seasons. However, this is yet to be officially confirmed by HBO.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2020. You can watch the latest trailer for the upcoming season below.