‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Enjoys A Date Night With Her New Boyfriend, Tamra Judge Reacts

Gina Kirschenheiter went public with her new man on Instagram last month.

Gina Kirschenheiter and her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, appear to be enjoying their new romance.

After going public with her new man on Instagram at the end of last month, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member returned to social media to share a photo of the two of them enjoying a date night in New York City.

On October 13, Kirschenheiter posted a heart emoji as she posed alongside Mullen on what appeared to be a rooftop deck and a short time later, her co-star, Tamra Judge, was seen reacting to the sweet pic.

“You guys look adorable,” Judge wrote in the comments section of Kirschenheiter’s Instagram post.

Weeks ago, the mother of three spoke to The Daily Dish about her and Mullen’s relationship, revealing that while she wasn’t willing to share too much about her new boyfriend quite yet, he was located in Orange County about a half-hour away from where she lives.

“I am dating someone now and I think it’s been really good. So far so good, and it’s new. But it’s good and I’m happy,” she confirmed.

According to Kirschenheiter, her relationship with Mullen is much different than the relationship she shared with her estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheitr. As she explained, she never actually understood how good a relationship could be because she simply didn’t have one that was healthy. So, when it comes to the time she spends with Mullen, she is very happy to have him in her life.

Earlier this year, after sparking rumors of a reconciliation with Matt following their spring 2018 separation, Kirschenheiter and Matt went their separate ways for good after an alleged altercation at her Orange County home.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Kirschenheiter offered an update on her relationship with Matt during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, confirming that she is on the “good side of the bad.”

“It’s all right, I think it’s OK. We are actually divorced, it will be final by the end of the year,” she revealed. “I think I’ve gotten myself to a place where I understand that this is the best thing for me and my children and my family and I feel good about that.”

Kirschenheiter shares sons Nicholas and Luca, and daughter Sienna with her ex.

To see more of Kirschenheiter and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.