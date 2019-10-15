Brandi Glanville Talks Co-Parenting With Eddie Cibrian And LeAnn Rimes, Offers An Update On Her Dating Life

Is Brandi Glanville finally on good terms with her ex and his wife?

Has Brandi Glanville finally gotten to a better place with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his wife, LeAnn Rimes?

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on October 12, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member opened up about where she stands with the couple today and admitted that while she didn’t think it would ever happen, she, Cibrian, and Rimes, are now working together well as a co-parenting unit with her and Cibrian’s two sons, 16-year-old Mason and 12-year-old Jake.

“We — that’s a big thing for me to say, we. We have amazing children, Mason’s 6’4,” he’s 16, gorgeous. Jake’s gorgeous and he knows it! But they’re so smart, they’re kind, they’re good people,” she gushed.

According to Glanville, it has gotten easier to co-parent with Cibrian and Rimes now that her boys have gotten older. That said, their relationship isn’t exactly perfect and at times, tension arise. As she explained, they may fight with one another one week but have an easier time with each other the next.

“But that comes with parenting two almost teenagers, [well] one teenager and one almost teenager,” she said.

As for Glanville’s dating life, the mother of two said that there are a few men on her radar now that she’s using the dating app Tinder. While Glanville is not currently in a committed relationship with anyone, she’s open to dating a younger man and noted that due to an error, her Tinder age is 28.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors began swirling in regard to a potentially rekindled feud between Glanville and Rimes last month after her longtime friend, county singer Tanya Tucker, appeared on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

During the interview, after noting that she believed she would be appearing alongside Glanville, Tucker admitted to calling Rimes for advice about how to deal with the reality star.

“She said, ‘You know what? You’ll put her in her place. There will be no problem with that.’ I said, ‘Well, I’d hate to have to kick some a** on the show,'” Tucker recalled.

However, it wasn’t Glanville that was scheduled to appear alongside her. Instead, it was Brandi Redmond of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Either way, Tucker concluded that she wouldn’t actually have a personal issue with Glanville unless Glanville was to say something bad about Rimes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo TV next year for Season 10.