Jon Gosselin Reportedly Wants Relationships With All 8 Of His Kids, But Kate Makes It ‘Challenging’

The dad of eight is focusing on Hannah and Collin, but he wants to be in all of his kids' lives.

Jon Gosselin is focusing on raising two of his eight kids, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t long to be in the lives of the other six. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star reportedly wants relationships with all of his kids, but his ex-wife Kate Gosselin makes it difficult, a source told Hollywood Life.

“Jon would love a relationship with all of his children, but Kate makes it challenging,” the insider said.

With only two if his kids – 15-year-olds Hannah and Collin – under his care, Jon is reportedly focusing on giving them a normal life way from reality TV cameras.

“Jon keeps up on everything going on in all his children’s lives the very best he can, but he mainly focuses on the two he has at home because he knows what’s going on with them. Hannah and Colin are both doing amazing because of Jon. They’re both really good students and they’re doing well despite everything going on with their mother.”

While Jon and Kate Gosselin’s other six kids– Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah, all 15, and twins Mady and Cara, 19 – continue to film periodic Kate Plus 8 specials and have their vacations documented by TLC’s cameras, Jon takes the other two kids on quiet jaunts to the beach and on road trips.

On the most recent Kate Plus 8 special which aired earlier this month, Kate was asked by a producer why Hannah wasn’t joining the family on a college visit to North Carolina. According to In Touch Weekly, Kate explained why her daughter did not join the family for the trip featured on the TLC reality show. It should be noted that Collin was still away at a boarding school when the special was filmed late last year.

“She’s with her dad and she was not able to come,” Kate explained of Hannah. “And that’s sad. That’s the second trip here, actually, for us that she hasn’t been with us.”

Jon and Kate Gosselin’s high-profile divorce and custody battle has been making headlines for the past decade, but after a 10-year gag order was lifted last month, Jon spilled the beans on some of their biggest issues. The DJ accused his ex of “mentally torturing” their son Collin by sending him to a special needs school in Philadelphia. Jon also accused Kate of “illegally” allowing four of their minor children to film the recent Kate Plus 8“College Bound” special without work permits.

Jon Gosselin has been vocal about his strained relationships with six of his kids, most notably Mady and Cara, who allegedly stopped speaking to him years ago. Last fall, Jon told Us Weekly that he won’t force his kids to have relationships with him, but he also wants them to know he is always there for them.

“I’d have just like, a normal relationship with my children, meaning, just communication,” Jon said last year. “It wouldn’t have to be all lovey-dovey. Just like, ‘How you guys doing? Where are you going to college?’ Maybe call me for advice.”

Kate Gosselin has not publicly responded to Jon’s claims about her, but after the most recent Kate Plus 8 special aired she blasted those who have tried to “destroy” her kids instead of “protect” them, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.