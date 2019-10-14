Donald Trump Lashes Out At Chris Wallace, Says Fox News Host ‘Will Never Be Like His Father’

In a Twitter message posted on Sunday, President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News host Chris Wallace.

Apparently unhappy with how Wallace has been covering the Ukraine scandal, the president compared the host to his father, Mike Wallace.

“Somebody please explain to Chris Wallace of Fox, who will never be his father (and my friend), Mike Wallace, that the Phone Conversation I had with the President of Ukraine was a congenial & good one.”

“It was only Schiff’s made up version of that conversation that was bad!” Trump added, referring to House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff’s interpretation of his phone call with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president appears to be spending his Sunday evening glued to the television, repeating claims made by Fox News anchors, and tweeting insults at perceived political and other opponents.

Earlier today, he repeatedly lashed out at Schiff and other top Democrats in the House of Representatives, suggesting that the impeachment inquiry could cost them seats in both chambers of Congress.

“The Democrats are going to lose a lot of House Seats because of their Fraudulent use of Impeachment,” the president wrote earlier today, referring to Schiff’s statements during Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s testimony.

During the testimony, Schiff made a number of misleading and false claims, misrepresenting the Ukraine call. He later said that his statements had “meant to be at least part in parody.”

Apart from insulting Schiff and other Democrats, the president has been quoting various Fox News hosts, seemingly pleased with how they’re defending his actions.

The president’s relationship with the most popular news network in the country is not nearly as good as it used to be, and not just because of Chris Wallace, according to a new report from The New York Times.

According to the report, Trump — who has long publicly criticized Fox News, claiming that the network has changed — contacted the outlet’s CEO, Suzanne Scott, earlier this summer, complaining about unfair coverage.

After a lengthy conversation, Scott urged Trump to sit down for an interview with anchor Bret Baier. The interview did not change much, it seems, since the president has continued attacking the conservative network, taking aim at some of its most prominent personalities.

Today was not the first time for Trump to attack Wallace. The president and the host have long feuded, with the commander-in-chief taking issue with Wallace’s adversarial interviews with White House advisers and Trump administration figures.

Chris asks Secretary of Defense Mark Esper if he will comply to the House subpoena during the ongoing impeachment inquiry. Check your local listings. #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/OTRemMCDnh — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) October 13, 2019

Wallace revealed to the NYT that the president frequently compares him to his father Mike, “to which my reaction is always: One of us has a daddy problem, and it’s not me.”