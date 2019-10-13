Travis Scott Collapses On Stage After Injuring His Knee During Performance

Travis Scott was performing at the Rolling Loud Festival in Queens, New York when he collapsed on stage after apparently injuring his knee. Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy was performing “Butterfly Effect,” according to The Blast, when he fell down after jumping in the air to excite the crowd.

After falling and rolling onto his back, he jumped back up and immediately continued performing like a pro, but he was clearly in pain and was forced to stay off the leg to finish the song.

After falling to the stage and getting back up and told the crowd that nothing would stop the show, but that he suspected he broke his leg. He stayed on the stage while his support crew checked out this leg and wrapped it up so he could finish his performance. While he managed to stay on stage and finish the set, he couldn’t dance and move like he usually did. In fact, he was forced to stand in one place to finish out the show.

It’s been a rough patch for Travis. Not only did he get injured while performing, but he and Kylie called it quits after two years together. The rapper was forced to take to social media to defend himself against the accusations that their break-up was due to him cheating on Kylie.

As The Inquisitr reported, Travis warned his 2 million followers that they shouldn’t believe the stories going around about his and Kylie’s relationship.

“It’a [sic] really affecting when you see false things said about u,” he wrote. “Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

A source backed up the rappers claims, saying that any reports that he had cheated were just rumors.

“Any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false and press should really report on facts rather than rumors and speculation,” an insider said.

People have speculated that Travis was dating Rojean Carr, also known as YungSweetRo on Instagram. She addressed the rumors as well, telling people not to believe what they read and to stay out of her private life.

Kylie hasn’t weighed in on the cheat rumors but, as The Inquisitr previously reported, she did unfollow her baby daddy on Instagram, making the split insta-official. Kylie did tell fans that she and Travis were in a good place together and focused on raising their daughter Stormi.