WWE News: Cain Velasquez Received Dana White’s Blessing To Join WWE, Says He Isn’t A Fan Of Brock Lesnar

Cain Velasquez’s new career as a WWE superstar is the talk of the wrestling industry at the moment, which has left many fans wondering what the former UFC World Heavyweight Champion’s relationship is like with his old boss, Dana White.

As quoted by MMAMania, Velasquez opened up about what White said to him when he learned that his former star would be retiring from mixed-martial arts and joining Vince McMahon’s company. The good news is that they parted ways on a high note.

“He thanked me for everything that I did. I thanked him and the company for everything that they did. He just gave me his full blessing. He said, ‘This is awesome, what you’re doing. Go ahead, you have my full consent to go ahead and do what you want to do.'”

White has generally been supportive of his stars moving on to WWE. As documented by Bleacher Report, he also endorsed Ronda Rousey’s decision to give pro wrestling a try, and was even in the front row to watch her debut match at WrestleMania 34.

It remains to be seen if Velasquez will enjoy the same success in WWE as Lesnar and Rousey, but he’s a decorated athlete with a history of success in combat sports. Making the jump to sports entertainment will be a learning experience, but wrestling still has a lot in common with MMA.

The MMAMania report also notes that Velasquez isn’t a fan of Lesnar’s approach to pro wrestling, and he promises not to be the same type of competitor as the current WWE champion.

“I’ve been watching him in the WWE for a while and seeing what he does everyday. I’m not a fan of what he does and how he portrays himself when he’s wrestling. So I’m here to change some things,” Velasquez said.

While Velasquez didn’t go into specifics about what he dislikes about Lesnar in WWE, his words suggest that he isn’t a fan of Lesnar’s prize fighter shtick. Given that Velasquez beat him by knockout at UFC 121, he might not be a fan of Lesnar’s dominance in WWE.

At the same time, perhaps he shares the same views as the WWE fans who are critical of Lesnar. Some critics of “The Beast” don’t like that he’s a part-time superstar who frequently holds championships, but rarely shows up to wrestle.

Of course, Velasquez will have plenty of time to open up about his dislike of Lesnar in the coming weeks. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, the former MMA titans are set to square off at Crown Jewel on October 31.