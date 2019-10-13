Donald Trump Says ‘Impeachment’ Is A ‘Very Ugly Word’

'I never thought I would see or hear that word in regard to me,' the president said.

During a speech before the Family Research Council on Saturday, President Donald Trump described “impeachment” as a “very ugly word,” Raw Story reports.

During the fiery speech, Trump viciously attacked House Democrats, suggesting that their primary goal has always been to damage his presidency.

“And now it is the outrageous impeachment,” he said.

“Impeachment. I never thought I would see or hear that word in regard to me, impeachment.”

The president then described impeachment as a “very ugly word.”

“It means horrible, horrible crimes and things. I can’t even believe it,” he said.

Trump touched upon a variety of pressing issues during his speech, but less than 20 minutes later, he went back to talking about impeachment.

The president told those present at the the Family Research Council summit that the Democrats have wanted to impeach him since day one, while taking a shot at the media.

According to the president, right after his inauguration, “the Washington Post wrote a story that the impeachment starts right now.”

Trump said that “literally a very few minutes after I was sworn in,” the Washington Post was calling for impeachment.

Although some Democrats in the House of Representatives have long called for impeachment, top lawmakers such as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi have opposed to the maneuver. However, that changed once Trump allegedly pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

According to a complaint filed by an anonymous intelligence community whistleblower, Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens, in an effort to damage the former vice president’s White House bid. According to the whistleblower, Trump threatened to cut military aid unless Ukraine complies with his request.

"If he would've gotten elected it would not have been a good situation" — Trump seems to forget he wasn't running against Obama in 2016 pic.twitter.com/r3dPHoZxOg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2019

A transcript of Trump’s phone call with Zelensky, released by the White House, appears to corroborate the whistleblower’s claims.

Furthermore, Trump has publicly called on Ukraine — and China — to investigate the Bidens, describing both the president and his son as corrupt.

Since the launching of the impeachment inquiry, Trump has gone on the offensive, doubling down on his allegations against Biden, and attacking Democrats and members of the press.

Biden has denied any wrongdoing, and recently explicitly called for Trump’s impeachment, accusing the president of “violating his oath of office.”

“To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached,” Biden said during a campaign event earlier this week.

According to new polling, a majority of Americans believes that Trump should not only be impeached but also removed from office.