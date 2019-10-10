Miley Cyrus Opts For A No Pants Look While Striking A Pose For Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus’ romance with Cody Simpson seems to be heating up, and the pair have been very open about their budding relationship. This week when the “Slide Away” singer was hospitalized due to tonsillitis her beau was right there with her, and even snapped a sexy shot of her for his Instagram story.

In the photo, Miley appears to be getting ready to leave the hospital. “My sick girl finally free,” Cody captioned the snap, which showed Cyrus wearing an oversize black shirt that read “freedom,” and little else.

Miley appears to go without pants in the photo as she stands near a cabinet and flaunts her killer legs while throwing up the rock and roll sign with her hands while pouting her lips and staring into the camera.

Cyrus’s long, lean legs were on full display in the snap as she opted for a comfy and casual look with the long-sleeved crew neck sweatshirt and matching black socks.

The singer had her long, blonde hair thrown up into a messy ponytail on top of her head as the strands surrounded her face. She also appeared to wear a bit of makeup in the black and white photo, which included darkened eyebrows, nude lips, and long lashes.

Miley’s relationship Cody came as a bit of a surprise to fans as Cyrus has recently gone through two splits in the the last few weeks. Miley and her husband Liam Hemsworth announced the end of their marriage back in August, and the singer immediately moved on to Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter. The pair dated for a month before splitting in late September.

Just days later, Cyrus and Simpson were photographed kissing, and have not been shy about confirming their romance on social media.

“Miley and Cody have been friends for years. They have hooked up in the past… They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that. Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything. They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives,” a source told Entertainment Tonight of the couple.

“Cody and Miley are in the same social circle and both have firsthand knowledge of what it’s like constantly being in the public eye. He is safe to her because they have been friends for years and she feels no pressure at all,” the insider added.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s relationship by following the pair on their social media accounts.