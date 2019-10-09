Jinger Duggar Will Discuss Wearing Pants In Early Episode Of Upcoming ‘Counting On’ Season

Duggar fans will soon get to hear Jinger and her mother talking about why she's no longer following her family's dress code.

Jinger Duggar almost broke the internet over two years ago when she first began wearing pants and shorts. This was a big deal because fans of the 19 Kids and Counting star had only ever seen her and the other female members of her fundamentalist Christian family wearing modest skirts and dresses.

Fans have long wondered what made the Duggar daughter decide to ditch the dress code that was enforced by her mother, Michelle Duggar, and another big question on their minds has been how Michelle feels about her daughter’s decision. Luckily, a Tumblr sleuth has found out when fans will finally have their curiosity sated, revealing that the second episode of the upcoming season of Counting On will touch on the pants topic. The Duggar detective also shared the episode description and title, which is “The Vuolos Take LA.”

“Jinger & Jeremy explore LA with new friends. While hiking, Jinger discusses her decision to wear pants, which is unusual for Duggar women,” the description reads. “Could the Duggar boys’ road trip be the last time they’re all together before one of them starts a new courtship?”

A quick check of the TV schedule on the official TLC page confirms that this description is legit.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a sneak peek video for the upcoming season of Counting On teases that fans will get to hear Jinger Duggar discussing her wardrobe choices in the presence of her mother. Jinger even gets emotional and tears up as she and Michelle talk about it.

As reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the reason fans totally freaked out when Jinger Duggar was first photographed rocking pants in 2017 was because Michelle had been so outspoken against the idea of women wearing what she considered men’s clothing. The Duggar family matriarch once said that she encouraged her daughters to choose “feminine apparel,” explaining that she felt like God wanted her to define “who I am as a woman by choosing to wear dresses and skirts.”

However, Jinger Duggar married a man who sees things much differently. During a sermon at his former church in Laredo, Texas, Jeremy Vuolo expressed his view that it’s a woman’s right to choose “a modest pair of pants.”

“Jesus does not save people to make them wear skirts,” the pastor preached.

Jinger Duggar’s decision to wear pants obviously did not cause a rift between her and her mother. In fact, the Duggar daughter recently posted a photo of her parents posing with her daughter, Felicity. A group of her family members are currently visiting her and Jeremy Vuolo in Los Angeles.

Counting On premieres October 15 at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC. Fans can watch Jinger Duggar discuss wearing pants when the second episode airs on October 22.