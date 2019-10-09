Gwen Stefani Has ‘No Chance’ Of Winning ‘The Voice,’ Blake Shelton Says In Instagram Video

Gwen Stefani's cowboy beau recently dished out his advice for dating a coworker.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton both know something about dating coworkers. On The Voice, the lovebirds must put aside their affection for one another and save their charm for the musicians they hope to convince to join their teams of potential singing superstars. The couple has never been too ruthless in their pursuit of talented team members, but Blake recently took a pretty big dig at Gwen.

Even though it was recently announced that Nick Jonas would be replacing Gwen on the next season of The Voice, the romance between the No Doubt frontwoman and her cowboy beau is still being used to promote the current season of the show. On Tuesday, Blake took to Instagram to share a short video promo that was a part of his “Blake’s Life Lessons” series. The focus of this one was dating a coworker.

The video opens with a scene snipped from an episode of The Voice. In the clip, Blake Shelton tells Gwen Stefani that he let her have one of the singers that they were both vying for. However, Kelly Clarkson isn’t buying it.

“No he didn’t!” Kelly tells Gwen. “Don’t you let him manipulate that.”

The video then cuts to a confessional-style setup, where Blake offers his advice on dating a coworker. It’s greatly informed by his own personal experience.

“Oh, being in a relationship with a coworker. I do know something about that,” Blake says. “For me, it’s trying to be good at my job, but at the same time, trying to act like I don’t really care, and I’m really rooting for her.”

In addition to admitting that he’s only pretending to root for Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton shares his thoughts on the possibility of his girlfriend winning Season 17, and what he says isn’t exactly supportive.

“Meanwhile, I know that there’s no chance she has to win this thing,” Blake continues.

Luckily, the “Came Here to Forget” singer’s fans realized that he wasn’t being serious.

“Love Blake and Gwen. Love Blake’s humor and sarcasm. Gwen you got a good one!!!” read one response to his Instagram post.

“Who couldn’t love this guy?! He’s hysterically funny, kind, smart, and everything else that is good!” another fan remarked.

Blake’s co-coaches on The Voice have spilled the tea on the way he really is with Gwen. According to Kelly Clarkson, it’s the “Don’t Speak” singer who is actually manipulating Blake. She revealed that Gwen uses Blake’s affection for her to her advantage by getting him to back down when she wants certain contestants. She’s been so successful at this that John Legend deemed Blake a “sucker.”

While fans of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship might be sad about Gwen skipping Season 18 of The Voice, they can still enjoy the couple’s fun dynamic right now when the show airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.