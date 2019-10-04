‘Game Of Thrones’: Original Pitch Allegedly Saw Daenerys Targaryen Murder Khal Drogo In Revenge For Viserys

George R. R. Martin's original pitch for 'Game of Thrones' allegedly saw Daenerys murder Khal Drogo in revenge for the death of her brother.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO’s Game of Thrones as well as the book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

In HBO’s Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) had a rough start to life. When her mad father, King Aerys II Targaryen, was killed by Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), she and brother, Viserys (Harry Llyod), had to flee in order to survive. However, things didn’t get much better with Viserys arranging a marriage between herself and Khal Drogo from the violent group, the Dothraki. While Daenerys eventually grew to love Khal Drogo, in the original pitch for the book series on which the TV series is based, it is alleged by The Express that Daenerys actually murdered Drogo in a revenge killing.

In both the TV and book series, Daenerys did kill Drogo but it was after he had been resurrected by blood magic. Previously, he had died as a result of an infected cut. This was seen as a mercy killing of sorts. However, the original pitch had Drogo’s murder a much more deliberate act on Daenerys’ behalf.

HBO

In a now-deleted tweet from Waterstones, three images were reportedly posted that showed a letter allegedly from author George R. R. Martin and featured his original pitch for the Game of Thrones book series.

The pitch reveals that Martin’s original plan was for Khal Drogo to kill Viserys after the Targaryen had repeatedly insisted the Dothraki invade Westeros. However, much like in the TV series, Drogo and his people had little interest in doing so.

“When Viserys presses his claims past the point of tact or wisdom, Khal Drogo will finally grow annoyed and kill him out of hand, eliminating the Targaryen pretender and leaving Daenerys as the last of her line,” the letter is believed to have said.

“[Daenerys] will bide her time, but she will not forget. When the moment is right, she will kill her husband to avenge her brother, and then flee with a trusted friend into the wilderness beyond Vaes Dothrak.”

Loading...

Once she had murdered Drogo out of revenge for the death of her brother, Daenerys would continue in her attempt to invade Westeros and reclaim the Seven Kingdoms in her family’s name.

Of course, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, in the TV series, once Daenerys finally claimed ownership of Westeros, she went mad like her father and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) ended up killing her.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, this series has only filmed a pilot and has not been officially greenlit to series by HBO.