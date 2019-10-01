Joe Biden’s Family Is Cashing In On ‘Corruption By Proxy,’ Says Peter Schweizer

With Donald Trump potentially facing impeachment for his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he pressured Zelensky to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, the president’s camp is attempting to shift focus onto the Biden family’s dealings in Ukraine. Biden’s decision to allow his son, Hunter, to work for the Ukranian for-profit energy company, Burisma, has caused criticism from many who suggest that a United States vice president’s family member should not be getting paid by a foreign entity — especially considering Biden was tasked with rooting out corruption in Ukraine around the same time.

During an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Breitbart senior contributor and Secret Empires author Peter Schweizer suggested that Biden’s family has profited off of corruption, despite not being directly involved.

“What I think it adds up to is the Biden family cashing in through — by corruption by proxy. … Joe Biden, as Vice President, or his wife Jill Biden can’t take payments from foreign entities. That would have to be disclosed. That would be easy to catch. But you set up your adult kids.”

However, according to Ukranian ex-prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko, he doesn’t see any reason to investigate Biden’s dealings in the country.

“I don’t know any reason to investigate Joe Biden or Hunter Biden according to Ukrainian law,” he said, per BBC News.

According to Trump, Biden was behind the firing of Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma. But as Jake Tapper highlighted on CNN’s State of the Union while speaking with Jim Jordan, Biden was one of many people that pushed for Shokin’s firing, as they believed he was failing to prosecute corruption.

“The European Union, the Obama administration, the International Monetary Fund, pro-clean government activists in Ukraine, (all) thought that the prosecutor was not prosecuting corruption,” Tapper said to Jordan after Jordan suggested Biden’s reason for calling for Shokin’s firing was because Shokin was on to Hunter’s purported corruption.

1. Here is the cover Legal Quarterly of Ukraine, published by Kyiv Post. This article was published before Joe Biden said anything about Victor Shokin, currently the hero of the GOP. This is the corrupt man Trump says was "very good" done in by "bad people." … pic.twitter.com/GH4rpCwG95 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 27, 2019

Although Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, attempted to have Lutsenko investigate the Bidens in Ukraine, Lutsensko refused and said it was not within Ukraine’s jurisdiction. In addition, Lutsenko claims that any “possible embezzlement” that took place at Burisma was “two or three years” before Hunter’s time on the board.

The impeachment inquiry into Trump is currently underway, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Before the whistleblower complaint that detailed Trump’s call with Zelensky, Democrats were split on how to approach impeachment. Following the complaint, they appear to be more unified in their support of initiating impeachment proceedings.