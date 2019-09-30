Hillary Clinton’s Media Blitz Sparks Rumors She Could Try To Run For President Again In 2020

Hillary Clinton is hitting the media circuit hard in support of her new book, leading some to speculate that she may try a third run for president in 2020.

The former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee has done a series of interviews in recent days to promote the book that she wrote with daughter Chelsea, called The Book of Gutsy Women. Hillary Clinton has shared her thoughts on Donald Trump’s presidency and the upcoming presidential race, but The Daily Mail noted that some political onlookers think it’s Hillary that wants to run again.

“The former candidate’s packed media week and her renewed critique of his presidency has rumors swirling that she is looking at potentially entering the 2020 Democratic primary race – at the same time Biden is losing clout within the party,” the report noted.

Though Hillary Clinton has repeatedly swatted away speculation that she wants to run for president again, the rumors continue to swirl — especially when she dips her toe back into politics. Many believe that Clinton wants to avenge her shocking loss to Trump in 2016, even as Clinton makes it clear that her career in office is over.

Clinton said as much when addressing rumors that popped up this spring.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” Clinton said in a March interview, via the BBC.

It would likely be too late to join the 2020 presidential race even if she wanted to. There are still close to 20 candidates remaining in the race, with many already building deep political infrastructure in key early voting states like Iowa. Any attempt to start a new campaign from scratch at this point would put a candidate in a nearly impossible situation.

Loading...

While she is not running for president in 2020, Hillary Clinton has also said that she will stay out of the Democratic primary until a winner emerges. Clinton said that her job will be to support the eventual nominee in beating Donald Trump, which she says is the overwhelming priority for 2020.

Clinton joins former President Barack Obama in committing to stay on the sidelines during the upcoming primary. Obama has also said that he will not endorse a candidate leading up to the primary, and is instead focusing his energy on helping whoever happens to win the nomination. Obama has worked with the Democratic National Committee on what is called the Unity Fund, an effort meant to bring the party together around the eventual nominee.