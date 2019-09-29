Isabella Giannulli Posts Emotional Birthday Tribute To Sister Olivia Jade

Isabella Giannulli sent love to her little sister on Instagram as Olivia Jade turned 20-years-old.

While their parents may be in the middle of a messy public scandal, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli appear to be closer than ever. The two sisters are the daughters of Full House star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. The famous parents are currently wrapped up in the ongoing college admissions scandal and could potentially be facing decades behind bars. On Saturday, Olivia turned 20-years-old and Isabella didn’t want her little sister’s birthday to go unnoticed. Thus she posted a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram, according to Fox News.

Olivia was once a successful YouTuber who had made a career by landing endorsement deals with major hair and beauty brands. She was known for her makeup and vlog style videos and currently boasts over 1 million subscribers on YouTuber and 1 million more in Instagram. However, Olivia has been primarily quiet online since the news of the scandal broke.

On Saturday, Isabella posted a sweet photo of her and her sister when they were little. The pair are sitting on the couch while young girls, Olivia’s arm draped around her sister’s shoulders.

“Happy birthday baby girl, I love you,” Isabella wrote.

Isabella celebrated her 21st birthday earlier this month, and she has been far more active on social media than her little sister has been since the scandal.

Olivia is more well known online and was swarmed with major backlash when the news of the scandal spread over six months ago. She received a plethora of hate comments on all of her social media accounts and had no choice but to stop posting for months. She lost multiple brand deals simply because of the scandal and now appears to be facing an uphill battle if she desires to someday rebuild her career.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia’s parents have essentially become the face of the ongoing college admissions scandal. They have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribery funds to ensure Isabella and Olivia a spot at the University of Southern California. They also allegedly presented the girls as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither girl is known to have ever participated in the sport.

The famous parents have pleaded not guilty and have opted to fight the charges. In order to avoid conviction, they must prove that they were manipulated into thinking the $500,000 was to be used as a donation and nothing more. Inside sources have claimed that Loughlin trusts her legal team to handle the situation.

“Lori feels she has an amazing legal team and truly believes that she was duped as Rick Singer, who had a legitimate, government run 501(c)(3) charity was legit,” the source said.