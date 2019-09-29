‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Thomas Finds Allies, Ridge’s Shocking Decision & Will Voices Fear

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 30 tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is hell-bent on revenge. The designer vowed that his stepmother’s reign of terror is over and it seems as if he meant business. Weekly spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, reveal that he will approach Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Danny (Keith Carlos) in his plot to manipulate a marriage.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will also make a shocking decision this week which may impact his family forever. And Will Spencer (Finnegan George) will have B&B viewers reaching for the tissues as he voices his fears to his mother, Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

Monday, September 30 – Vinny Tells Thomas About Ridge’s Night With Shauna

The Inquisitr reports that Thomas will make his way over to the bar where his friend will have some news for him. Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) will tell Thomas that Ridge spent the night with Shauna on the night that he was too drunk to go home. Of course, this is just the kind of information that Thomas needs to break up Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) for good.

After Ridge confides in Shauna, she will assure the dressmaker that he can always count on her if Brooke cannot be there for him.

Ridge shares with Shauna that he and Brooke aren't seeing eye-to-eye on much these days. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/clvZgs95Z2 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Fgti7hBvI1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 27, 2019

Tuesday, October 1 – Thomas Asks Danny For A Favor On The Bold And The Beautiful

Thomas will ask Danny to do him a favor. He will bribe the bartender into telling Brooke that his father spent the night with Shauna.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will issue a warning to Shauna. He will tell her to stay away from the Logan women. He is disgusted by Shauna and Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) actions and doesn’t want her to upset Katie now that she’s in the hospital.

Wednesday, October 2 – Brooke Confronts Ridge About Shauna

Brooke won’t waste any time after Danny revealed the shocking news to her. Ridge will be stunned when she asks him what happened on the night that he was too drunk to come home. And when she mentions Shauna’s name, the dressmaker will be floored.

Shauna astonishes Flo when she admits that she kissed Ridge when he was passed out and drunk.

Thursday, October 3 – Thomas Forrester Approaches Shauna Fulton

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers hint that Thomas will then turn to Shauna in his attempt to foil his father’s marriage. He will ask her to help him to break up Brooke and Ridge’s marriage. B&B fans know that Shauna is head over heels for the dressmaker, but will she agree to throw a wrench in “Bridge’s” marriage?

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is determined to keep Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) as far away from his father as possible. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will agree to support in keeping Thomas from his son. Will they pursue custody of Douglas and try to get the law on their side?

Friday, October 4 – Ridge’s Shocking Decision & Will’s Desperate Plea

Ridge will make a shocking decision that will have far-reaching consequences. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that he wants to step up for his children and repair their relationship. He wants to be the best father to Thomas and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and will make a drastic change. Since Brooke has banned Thomas from her house, how will this affect their relationship? Or will Ridge decide to move out so that he can get closer to his kids?

Will is very worried about his mother in the hospital. He will make a desperate plea and voice his concern. The little boy will ask Katie if she’s going to come home. Tune in for a tear-jerking episode as Katie tries to reassure her only child.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.