Donald Trump Could Resign If He Gets A Deal To Avoid Prison Time, His Former Ghostwriter Predicts

Donald Trump could resign amid his growing Ukraine scandal if it means he can avoid prison time, the president’s former ghostwriter predicted on Friday.

The president is now facing an impeachment inquiry after a whistleblower complaint claiming that he took significant measures to pressure Ukraine into investigating the business dealings of Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden. Amid this scandal, a former ghostwriter for Trump has given his prediction on how it will all end.

Tony Schwartz, the author of Trump’s best-selling book The Art of the Deal, has turned into one of the president’s harshest critics and had frequently predicted that he will leave office in disgrace. On Friday, amid a fast-evolving scandal related to Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on a political opponent, Schwartz took to Twitter to predict that Trump will resign his office.

“Like all bullies, Trump is a coward. If he believes he can get a deal to avoid prison, I do think he could resign,” Schwartz wrote. “He is facing a grim future and the rats are close to abandoning the sinking ship.”

This is not the first time that Schwartz predicted that Donald Trump would resign his office. He has frequently predicted that Trump would prefer to leave if the heat got to be too much for him, saying he believes Trump will try to spin it into an unfair attack against him and paint himself as a victim. Schwartz has shared other unfavorable details about Trump from the time he spent with the then real-estate mogul, painting a picture of him as self-absorbed, lazy, and ill-tempered.

Others have already called on Donald Trump to resign. On Thursday, the largest local news chain in Connecticut published an editorial calling on him to resign his post as president amid the allegations he used his office in an attempt to dig up dirt on a political opponent.

“The proper next step for the president is clear,” the editorial from the Hearst Connecticut Media Group read. “He should resign. He has repeatedly proven himself unfit for office and appears to view the presidency as a position meant to benefit himself personally, not as one that must represent the interests of an entire nation.”

The Ukraine scandal has already led to its first known resignation. On Friday, U.S. special representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker announced that he was resigning his post. As Politico noted, Volker’s resignation came just a day after Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, claimed in a television interview that Volker had asked him to talk to officials in Ukraine.