Ukrainian Prosecutor Speaks Out, Says No Foul Play With Hunter Biden, Hurts Donald Trump’s Accusations

A former Ukrainian prosecutor general has waded into the scandal to share his views on accusations against Hunter Biden brought to light by Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani recently, stating that he believes that Hunter Biden is not guilty of foul play in his position on the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company.

The Washington Post interviewed Yuri Lutsenko — his first interview since the whistle was blown on Trump for his conversation with Ukraine’s recently-elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky — who told the news outlet that “from the perspective of Ukrainian legislation, he did not violate anything.” Hunter Biden has denied the allegations against him and any evidence as yet surface that he was involved in illegal activity.

Reported by The Inquisitr a few days ago, Giuliani accused Ukraine of laundering $3 million of American money to Hunter Biden, channeling the funds through two European countries before the cash hit allegedly his bank account. Although the owner of the Ukrainian company, Burisma Holdings, was under investigation for possible abuse of power and unlawful enrichment — an investigation conducted by Lutsenko’s predecessors — Lutsenko pointed out that the criminal activity had happened some two years prior to Hunter Biden’s arrival at Burisma.

President Trump: "Adam Schiff doesn't talk about Joe Biden and his son walking away with millions of dollars from Ukraine and then millions of dollars from China. Walking away in a quick meeting with millions of dollars. He doesn't talk about Joe Biden firing a prosecutor." pic.twitter.com/MX46vEHGUd — The Hill (@thehill) September 26, 2019

“Hunter Biden cannot be responsible for violations of the management of Burisma that took place two years before his arrival.”

The investigation against Burisma had been put on hold after Joe Biden pressured Ukrainian officials to fire Lutsenko’s predecessor, Viktor Shokin, who was accused of failing to adequately follow up cases of alleged corruption. The Washing Post said that Lutsenko had cast some doubt on Hunter Biden’s activities earlier this year, a view that drew the attention of Giuliani and led to the pair meeting on several occasions though Lutsenko didn’t share the details of their conversations in his press interview. The meetings were referred to in the whistle blower complain, NBC News reported.

During the phone call at the center of the media storm, Trump asked Zelensky to look into the Bidens in what Republicans say was part of an ongoing criminal investigation, while Democrats counter that Trump was digging dirt on his political opponents from foreign governments – an act that’s illegal in the U.S.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it”

Loading...

While Trump said in the call that Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr would be in touch with Zelensky, Lutsenko told The Washington Post that he was unaware of law enforcement officials visiting the Ukraine.

“No American groups came to Ukraine for an investigation.”

The news doesn’t bode well for Giuliani’s accusations against Hunter Biden which lay at the heart of justifying Trump’s request for the Ukrainian president to look into it the Biden family. He added that if officials from the United States wanted more information on the financial activity of Hunter Biden in the Ukraine, then the country’s law enforcement officials would be happy to assist them on the matter.