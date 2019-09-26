WWE News: WWE Signs John Morrison To Contract

Following an eight-year absence from the WWE, John Morrison — who is also known as Johnny Mundo, Johnny Impact, and John Hennigan — is set to return to the company. The three-time WWE Intercontinental champion had been linked with the company nearly every year since his departure. Although they were unable to find an agreement in the past, Morrison has now signed a contract with the WWE, as reported by PW Insider.

The terms of the deal have yet to be released, but fans are already speculating about Morrison’s role in the WWE today. In the past, WWE placed many former superstars on NXT in hopes of increasing the show’s popularity. Now that NXT is airing live on USA Network, it would make sense for the company to recruit established wrestlers who can still perform at a high level.

Coming off a memorable stint with Impact Wrestling, Morrison had been one of the most successful wrestlers outside of the WWE. Since 2014, he had been an integral part of the Lucha Underground programming, which undoubtedly did wonders for Morrison’s career.

Although he had always kept an open mind towards a WWE comeback, Morrison had been enjoying a successful run on the independent circuit. But the opportunity of completing unfinished business in the WWE may have been too tempting for him.

Loading...

Earlier this summer, Morrison became a free agent after opting to leave Impact Wrestling, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The former ECW champion had generated plenty of interest on the open market, and many believed that he was bound to join AEW. Reports of mutual interest may have influenced the WWE’s decision to bring back Morrison, which hadn’t been discussed in recent months.

With an intensifying rivalry between the WWE and AEW, many free agents are expected to be signed to contracts in the near future. After making an appearance on Being The Elite this past May, rumors picked up that Morrison could be headed to AEW. It wouldn’t be surprising if the WWE had taken notice, and signed Morrison to prevent him from joining the competition.

Things have significantly changed since Morrison’s last run in the WWE in 2011, so it will be interesting to see how he fits in their current programming. He left as an upper mid-carder with the potential of becoming a top WWE star, but Morrison will likely have a different position now that he is 39 years old. With a number of dream matches lined up for Morrison, fans are certainly excited to have him back in the WWE.