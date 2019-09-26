Princess Beatrice Is Engaged! See Her Stunning Ring

Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, has announced her engagement to boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple, who have been dating since November, reportedly became engaged earlier this month.

Speculation surrounding their relationship began in March 2018 when the couple began spending time together. The two have known one another for years, as Edoardo is a friend of Beatrice’s family. He is the stepson of the late Christopher Shale, an old friend of her parents.

Along with becoming a bride, Beatrice will also become a stepmother. Edoardo has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.

People Magazine reported that the princess announced her engagement to the multi-millionaire property tycoon via a statement released by Buckingham Palace which read, “The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.”

The entertainment outlet also reported on an official statement from the newly engaged couple which read, “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson stated on Instagram that they are thrilled the couple have become engaged and have enjoyed watching their relationship develop. They called themselves the “lucky” parents of a wonderful daughter who found love with a “devoted friend and loyal young man.”

Princess Eugenie, the sister of Princess Beatrice, reportedly took the color photographs shared in the royal’s family’s Instagram post and in a post shared by the girls’ mother, Sarah Ferguson. The black and white photographs were taken by Misan Harriman.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the couple was involved in a serious relationship in early August, hinting that Beatrice’s lifestyle change, reportedly embracing a vegan lifestyle, meant a big event was on the horizon and she was striving to look her best.

Princess’ Beatrice and Eugenie are the only daughters of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. Their parents wed in July 1986 and were married for ten years before divorcing in 1996. The couple split, per an interview with Ferguson for Harper’s Bazaar due to Andrew’s long absences from their family due to his work with the Royal Navy. The long-times spent apart distanced the couple from one another. Another factor in their divorce, per the Harper’s Bazaar interview with Ferguson, was that she wanted to work and she could not earn money on her own and be a proper member of the royal family.

Ferguson would eventually leave the royal family clan on good terms, not asking for any money from the Queen, rather she asked the ruling monarch for her friendship. Since their divorce, Ferguson and Andrew have remained close friends and frequently spend time together with their daughters.

A date has not yet been announced for Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding.