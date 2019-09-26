Ukraine President Knew He Had To ‘Play Ball’ With Donald Trump Demand For Joe Biden Probe, Whistleblower Says

The 'quid pro quo' in Donald Trump's call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was clear to Zelensky and other top Ukraine officials, the whistleblower complaint says.

Donald Trump and numerous Republicans insisted on Wednesday that Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky did not involve a “quid pro quo” — an exchange of United States aid to Ukraine for a bogus “investigation” of former Vice President Joe Biden. But that’s not how the situation was understood by Zelensky and other top Ukraine officials, dating back to April when Zelensky won the presidency, according to a whistleblower complaint declassified Wednesday. The complaint was posted online Thursday morning by the House Intelligence Committee.

The Ukrainian officials were “led to believe,” the whistleblower wrote, that whether Zelensky would even be allowed to meet with Trump depended on whether he was willing to “play ball on issues that had been publicly aired” by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and Ukraine’s then-prosecutor general Yuriy Lutsenko. Those issues included the claim, now debunked, that Biden intervened in Ukraine to stop an investigation of his son, Hunter Biden.

On July 26, 2019 — one day after Trump’s call with Zelensky in which he again asked the Ukraine president to investigate Biden — U.S. envoy Kurt Volker met with the Ukraine president and other top officials in his government, the whistleblower report says. At that meeting, Volker told Zelensky how he should “navigate” Trump’s demands.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Neither Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence attended Zelensky’s inauguration on May 20. Instead, Trump sent a delegation led by Energy Secretary Rick Perry. That delegation “made clear” to the new Ukraine president that Trump would not meet with him until he saw how Zelensky “chose to act” while in office, the whistleblower complaint says.

Giuliani and Lutsenko also claimed that the investigation into collusion between Trump and the Russian government in the 2016 presidential election originated in Ukraine. After a Ukrainian lawmaker who exposed massive, secret payments collected by Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Paul Manafort, Giuliani and Lutsenko alleged that the lawmaker was acting under the direction of billionaire George Soros — a claim that the U.S. State Department condemned as “a complete fabrication,” according to The Washington Post.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump became convinced that the conspiracy theory pushed by Giuliani was true, and has borne a grudge against Ukraine at least since 2017.

Even two years ago, as The Post reported, Trump and Giuliani were staging a pressure campaign on the Ukrainian government, to obtain some sort of information that, they believed, would show that the claims against Manafort and the entire Trump-Russia investigation were part of a plot by Trump’s political opponents in the Democratic Party.

That belief originated with Lutsenko, who provided no evidence to back it up, according to the Post report.

Lutsenko was close political ally of Ukraine’s former president, Petro Poroshenko, who was defeated by Zelensky in elections earlier this year. It was on the “eve” of those elections when Poroshenko was trailing Zelensky by wide margins in political polls, that Lutsenko made another series of public allegations, with no evidence, that Democrats had collaborated with Ukraine officials to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.