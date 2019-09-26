Gwen Stefani’s Parents Knew Who Blake Shelton Was Before She Did

Gwen Stefani recently explained how she familiarized herself with Blake Shelton before meeting him in person.

Gwen Stefani didn’t exactly fall in love with Blake Shelton before she met him, but after seeing him in action on The Voice, she did begin to realize why so many other women were swooning over the country singer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen Stefani has confessed that she didn’t even know who Blake Shelton was before she joined The Voice coaching panel back in 2014. However, she recently told Access Hollywood that a few of her family members were familiar with the “Came Here to Forget” singer.

“The thing is, when The Voice was airing early on, I wasn’t watching The Voice, because I was off doing my thing,” Gwen said. “But my parents watched, and my sister-in-law watched, so it’s weird because they knew who Blake was.”

However, it was a woman who worked for Gwen who first made her aware of how popular Blake was with the ladies, even though she didn’t initially understand his appeal herself. According to Gwen, she assumed that the female employee was simply into Blake because, like the native Oklahoman, she was from a Southern state.

“She was like, ‘Oh, Blake Shelton, he’s so hot,'” Gwen recalled. “And I was like, ‘Really?’ I was like, ‘Well, okay, you’re from Texas, so okay, probably like, you would think that.'”

According to Gwen, The Voice producers couldn’t say enough nice things about Blake Shelton when they were first pitching the show to her, describing him as “a big teddy bear” and someone who everyone loved. However, what finally sold Gwen on just how great of a guy Blake is were DVDs of past seasons of The Voice.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer revealed that the producers sent the DVDs to her, presumably so that she could familiarize with the format of the show. That’s when she finally started to understand why Blake is so loved by those who know him and his fans.

“As soon as I started watching, I got it,” Stefani said. “I was like, ‘Wow, that guy’s funny, and he’s awesome.'”

Shelton’s future girlfriend also confessed that she didn’t know why some singers were choosing the “country guy” over her when she first joined The Voice, but now she gets that, too. These days, Gwen considers herself Blake’s “biggest fan.” However, she doesn’t just love Blake’s personality; she also thinks he’s an incredible artist. She admitted that she thought his voice was “twangy” and “country” at first, but now she absolutely adores it.

“Blake Shelton is probably one of the most incredible singers that I’ve ever heard,” she said.

You can check out more of Gwen’s interview below. In addition to gushing about Blake, she reveals her plans for the many tabloid covers that she and her boyfriend have appeared on over the past few years.