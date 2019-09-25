John Legend Asks Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton About Marriage Rumors: ‘Let’s Do It Right Now’

Blake Shelton also said that Gwen Stefani's ex is a 'moron' for dumping her.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been plagued by wedding and engagement rumors for years now, and the couple was recently asked to address them. However, it was one of their fellow coaches on The Voice, not someone from E! News or Entertainment Tonight, who got to ask the lovebirds the big question of whether Blake has popped the big question.

Kelly Clarkson might be The Voice coach who hosts her own talk show on TV, but John Legend was the one doing the interviewing on a special Voice aftershow called Trailer Talk. The show currently airs on John’s Instagram page. In the first episode of Season 2, he describes it as “his favorite show on television that’s not on television.”

John kicked off the latest Trailer Talk episode with three special guests that were probably pretty easy to book — his fellow coaches Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson. John’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, had something to say about his guest list.

“You’re lucky they’re all like, right there already,” she commented on her husband’s Instagram page.

Before Blake Shelton took a seat in one of John’s two folding chairs, the “All of Me” singer introduced the country star as someone who “knows his way around a trailer.”

“In case you don’t know, Blake has taken a lover,” John said as he was introducing his final guest. “She is a fantastic artist; she is a former coach on The Voice; and she is back.”

When Gwen Stefani made her big entrance, she pulled an Ellen DeGeneres by dancing onto the makeshift set outside of John Legend’s trailer. After performing the running man, she playfully accused Kelly Clarkson of stealing her spot on The Voice on a past season of the show. John then got down to business, asking Gwen and Blake to address the tabloid rumors that they are getting married.

“Have you popped the question, Blake?” John asked.

After a short pause, Blake gazed adoringly at Gwen and addressed his girlfriend.

“Let’s do it right now,” he said.

“What!?” Gwen responded.

The pair were obviously joking, and Blake didn’t get down on one knee. However, this didn’t stop John from boasting that he was making news on Trailer Talk and comparing his interviewing skills to those of Oprah Winfrey and Barbara Walters.

Loading...

Instead of pressing Gwen and Blake for a more serious response to the marriage question, John moved on to asking Gwen about the origins of No Doubt and one of the biggest hits that she recorded with the group, “Don’t Speak.” Gwen recounted how her brother, Eric Stefani, wrote the breakup song, which has since become indelibly linked to Gwen’s relationship history. As Gwen recalled, she’d just gotten “super dumped” before the song was recorded. Blake Shelton had something to say about the guy who did the dumping, who is someone No Doubt fans know very well.

“What a moron!” Blake exclaimed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson ended the Trailer Talk episode by singing “Don’t Speak” together, and fans of The Voice might just love their version more than the original.