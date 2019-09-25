Blake Shelton Takes Hilarious Temper Tantrum On ‘The Voice’

The Voice coach Blake Shelton took a hilarious temper tantrum after he was unable to score some of the most fabulous contestants from the second night of the show’s blind auditions for his team.

“I have a better chance of getting Garth Brooks to audition for this show, and pick me as his coach than I did of getting Royce [Lovett] on my team,” Shelton said, after turning his red chair for the singer right after girlfriend Gwen Stefani. In the end, it was Stefani whom Royce picked to be his coach and the former No Doubt singer scored another performer for her team.

Shelton continued to show his ire, quipping to the camera, “That is not right. I am the godfather of this show. I deserve more respect. This is my show!”

Entertainment Tonight reported that Shelton’s fellow coach John Legend unknowingly pulled their news and entertainment site into the show, stating, “This is all going on Entertainment Tonight,” Legend said, coming up with the headline of “Blake Shelton Throws a Temper Tantrum.”

The second night of Season 17’s blind auditions showcased some fabulous talent, but the first two nights of the competition were not good for Shelton, who found himself falling behind fellow coaches Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and Legend.

The coaches came together for the second night of season 17’s blind auditions on Tuesday and Shelton was still struggling to fill up his team, much to his frustration.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the show is still figuring out its new dynamic since Adam Levine quit the series after 16 seasons on the series and plenty of good-natured bantering with Shelton. The two had one of the most iconic bromances on television.

Shelton quipped that Levine quit The Voice because of Kelly Clarkson reported People Magazine. He told the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show that she was the reason the Maroon 5 frontman left because she is sitting in the chair he once occupied. Clarkson previously sat next to Levine for the past two seasons on the show. Stefani is now seated in the chair Clarkson once occupied.

Shelton stated to longtime pal Clarkson that it is symbolic that she is sitting in Levine’s vacant chair and the multi-platinum singer and songwriter joked by telling the country crooner that she was put in Levine’s seat because Shelton “dislikes” her as much as he did Levine.

This year Shelton will have to do some fancy footwork to try and win the season. Legend scored his first win in Season 16 and Clarkson won back-to-back in Seasons 14 and 15. Stefani has never scored a win yet during her tenure on the singing competition series. This is her third time as a coach on the show.

Taylor Swift has recently announced as a mega-mentor for the artists on season 17 and prepare them for the Knockout Rounds, which will begin airing in late October. Also joining the season as Battle Advisors will be Darius Rucker, Usher, Will i. Am and Normani.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.