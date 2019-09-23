Sid Haig Dead, Captain Spaulding Actor From ‘House Of 1,000 Corpses’ Passed Away At Age 80

Sid Haig, the man who played Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s beloved House of 1000 Corpses movie trilogy, passed away on Saturday at the age of 80, TMZ reported today. His wife Suzie announced his death in a moving post on his Instagram account.

“On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens.”

Haig had an illustrious acting career behind him, starring in many classic horror flicks, major movies — including several Quentin Tarantino pictures — and popular TV shows alike. His broad ranging filmography includes titles such as The Six Million Dollar Man, MacGuyver, Kill Bill: Volume 2, Jackie Brown, Dead Man’s Hand, House of the Dead 2 and Lords of Salem.

With almost 150 acting credits gathered over his career, he is considered a go-to guy for anyone making a movie in the cult horror genre, offering what is website sidhaig.com describes as a “hulking menace to many a low-budget exploitation film and high-priced action film.”

Haig broke into the show business world as a drummer, recording the single “Full House” with band The T-Birds in the late ’50s. He was considered a natural musician, taking to a wide range of genres from country to jazz. His recent — and possibly his most well-known — role of Captain Spaulding saw Haig dressing up in clown makeup not too dissimilar from the man recently terrorising children in London, England, as recently reported by The Inquisitr.

It’s unclear at this point how Haig ended up in hospital but TMZ reported that it was due to some kind of accident. It seemed that the couple were holding hands in a hospital bed before Haig was reportedly transferred to the intensive care unit sometime prior to his passing. In the post, his wife, Suzie, described her husband as her best friend, stating that those close to him were shocked by the event.

“He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us. We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected.”

Fan’s reactions in the comments were equally touching, clearly demonstrating the impact Haig had with his appearance in so many popular movies and TV shows.