Jax Taylor Is Working On Starting A Family, Expecting Brittany Cartwright To Get Pregnant ‘Soon’

The 'Vanderpump Rules' couple recently offered an update on their family plans.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are going strong, despite the swirling rumors regarding alleged marital turmoil.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on September 20, Cartwright opened up about her efforts to start a family with Taylor, who made headlines earlier this month after being caught without his wedding ring on a number of occasions while out in Los Angeles.

“We want to start our own family,” Cartwright revealed to the outlet.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor and Cartwright ventured out in Los Angeles on September 19 to attend the launch of the “A Ride Through the Ages” Wrangler Capsule Collection at the Fred Segal store in Los Angeles and while there, Cartwright said that when it comes to a pregnancy, she and Taylor have “no news” to share quite yet.

“Probably someday soon. We’ll see,” she added.

Also during her interview with Hollywood Life, Cartwright said that she wasn’t aware of the drama that her husband caused by stepping out without his wedding ring. As she explained, her PR contacted her after seeing the news, which she believed was “so silly.”

According to Cartwright, she was “shocked” to see people making such a big deal about Taylor not wearing his ring and said that he never wears the ring when he goes to the gym. She also confirmed that married life has been “awesome” and said she’s been “loving every moment of it.”

Taylor has also responded to the backlash regarding his decision against wearing his wedding ring 24/7.

During an interview with Life & Style magazine at Carl’s Jr. Avocado Brunch for their new Guacamole Double Cheeseburger, Taylor said that when it comes to wearing his wedding ring, he is never going to wear the item at home, nor does he have plans to start wearing it to the gym.

“I don’t wear my ring at home. I never have, I never will. I don’t wear my ring to the gym. I never have, I never will. I mean, I’m just really not a big jewelry guy,” he explained. “My ring is beautiful and it’s big and it’s large, so it gets in the way a lot. I don’t understand why that’s such a big deal.”

Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot in June in Cartwright’s home state of Kentucky as cameras rolled for the new season of Vanderpump Rules.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.