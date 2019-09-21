John Stamos Returns To The ‘Fuller House’ Set Without TV Wife Lori Loughlin: See The Photos

Uncle Jesse is back for the sitcom's final season, but this time he's solo.

John Stamos is back shooting scenes for Fuller House, but he’s missing his better half. The Netflix star returned for the show’s final season to wrap up his character, Jesse Katsopolis’ storyline, but his TV wife, played by Lori Loughlin, was nowhere in sight.

Of course, fans know Loughlin is wrapped up in her own real-life drama involving the college admissions scandal she was recently embroiled in, so no one expected to see her back on the sitcom set as Aunt Becky. Still, the return of Stamos makes it clear Uncle Jesse is moving on in some capacity and won’t just be a no-show on the final season of Fuller House.

This week, Stamos posted a photo of himself and co-stars Bob Saget and Dave Coulier (Danny Tanner and Joey Gladstone, respectively) in a bright red car. The actor clarified that the reunion snap is not a FBF but instead is happening right now.

In addition, Saget posted a photo that showed him in the famous Tanner family living room as he posed with Stamos, Coulier, Scott Weinger, Candace Cameron Bure, and an unidentified little guy. In a heartfelt caption, Saget wrote the cast will remain his friends for life and he lamented the end of “a wonderful run” for Fuller House on the streaming site.

A cast birthday photo to celebrate Coulier’s 60th birthday was also posted. The fun family shot showed all of the core members of the Fuller House cast, including Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber. Loughlin’s absence was extremely noticeable as the cast celebrated their longtime co-star’s milestone day.

You can see the photos posted by Stamos and the Fuller House cast below.

There is no word on how the absence of Loughlin’s Aunt Becky will be explained, or how Stamos’ return without her will be handled on the Fuller House finale. The beloved TV couple has been a favorite of fans since the early 1990s when they first married on the original Full House series.

In an interview with The Inquisitr last month, Fuller House star Michael Campion said he was unsure how producers would handle the situation with Loughlin. At the time, the teen star said, “Yeah, we haven’t had any of the… John (Stamos) hasn’t been on.”

But now it is clear that Stamos is on, so Aunt Becky’s absence will have to be addressed.

Outside of the Fuller House set, Stamos has been careful about what he says about his TV wife. But when asked by GQ about the upsetting situation with Loughlin — the actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, each face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of all charges against them — Stamos made it clear he supports her.

“Whatever happened … I’m pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime,” Stamos said.

Fuller House returns to Netflix for its fifth and final season later this year.