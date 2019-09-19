Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren And Andrew Yang Gain Most Under-35 Support In NBC/’WSJ’ Poll

A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Tuesday via DocumentCloud reveals that Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang received the most support from voters under 35-years-old. In particular, Sanders received 33 percent support, Warren received 25 percent, and Yang received 11 percent. On the lower end are Joe Biden with 10 percent support, Kamala Harris with 7 percent, and Pete Buttigieg with 5 percent.

A similar survey from Emerson College showed Sanders, Biden, and Yang drawing the most support from 18-to-29-year-olds. Sanders drew the most with 29 percent support, Biden pulled 23 percent, and Yang drew 17 percent. In addition, a recent Emerson College poll of New Hampshire revealed that Biden, Sanders, and Yang were the top three in terms of performance in hypothetical head-to-heads against Donald Trump. Biden had a 10-point lead, Yang had an eight-point advantage, and Sanders had a five-point edge over the president.

Sanders’ campaign focuses on taking on Wall Street and helping the middle-class. The Hill reports that he recently unveiled his $2.5 trillion plan to guarantee housing for every American citizen.

“There is virtually no place in America where a full-time minimum-wage worker can afford a decent two-bedroom apartment,” he said. “At a time when half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck, this is unacceptable. For too long the federal government has ignored the extraordinary housing crisis in our country. That will end when I am president.”

Warren’s campaign focuses on taking on Wall Street, although some critics are skeptical, pointing to the fact that she revealed she would begin taking big-donor money if she wins the nomination — she has declined to do so during the nomination process — as a sign that she isn’t as progressive as Sanders.

In The New York Times‘ recent report on the issue, Shane Goldmacher highlighted Warren’s big-donor support and contrasted it with her purportedly grassroots campaign.

“The open secret of Ms. Warren’s campaign is that her big-money fund-raising through 2018 helped lay the foundation for her anti-big-money run for the presidency.”

3rd with voters under 35 ???????? pic.twitter.com/oIiD971MDn — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 18, 2019

Loading...

Yang’s signature proposal is a universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000 per month for every American adult. He proposes to pay for it by taxing big technology companies that he believes are most poised to benefit from automation, which he believes is hollowing out the economy by taking jobs from manufacturing workers, truckers, retail workers, fast-food workers, and call center workers. Although Yang is a political outsider and considered a long shot to win, his campaign has received a great deal of attention for his unique and positive approach to politics.

Biden, Sanders, and Warren are the three frontrunners, while Yang is in seventh place. As of Wednesday, Biden has 28 percent support, Warren has 17.5 percent, Sanders has 16.4 percent, and Yang has 3.1 percent.