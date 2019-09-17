Kim Kardashian Reportedly Rejecting Tori Spelling’s Offer Of Friendship

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian West is reportedly rejecting BH90210 star Tori Spelling’s offer of friendship ever since the former teenage idol moved into the ritzy neighborhood the Kardashian-West clan call their home.

Radar Online reported that Tori, husband Dean McDermott, and their six children have moved into a rental home in the exclusive Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles, where Kim lives with her husband and four children. The site revealed that the couple, who have experienced several serious financial crises in the past, are paying a whopping $13K a month rent to live in the posh area.

The news and gossip outlet claims that Tori wants to be friends with Kim, but that the reality star wants nothing to do with her.

A source close to Spelling talked to Radar Online.

“She’s putting the word out to neighbors and mutual friends that she’d love to be in Kim’s moms’ club and get together for BBQs and playdates on the weekends with the other Kardashian sisters and their kids.”

Radar Online claims that Kardashian is not looking to move forward with a friendship with the BH90210 star, according to the aforementioned source, because Spelling is “the world’s biggest loser and incredibly tacky.”

Spelling has experienced many financial troubles in the past and is attempting to get her career and her finances on the right track. She’s experiencing a career resurgence as the star of a reboot series of the 1990s hit Beverly Hills 90210. In fact, the show has thrown some moments into its dialogue where fans can’t decipher if the writers are referencing Spelling’s financial issues or poking fun at them.

Pop Culture reported that the actress spoke about her real life and reel life intertwining on the series.

“That was a decision I made and we made together to put that in there,” Spelling revealed. “That’s such speculation, media loves to talk about it, so we were like, ‘Let’s face it straight on. Let’s put it in there.'”

In August of this year, it was reported by Radar that the couple still owes American Express over $87,000. They also reportedly owe over $400K for a bank loan they borrowed. The Inquisitr reported that the actress revealed her financial situation is not as dire as has been reported.

Besides her work on Beverly Hills 90210 and its current spinoff, Spelling has appeared on the reality shows Tori and Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood and True Tori. She has also appeared on the series Mystery Girls and was a contestant on the first season of FOX’s The Masked Singer.

Kim Kardashian West is reportedly worth $350 million.

BH90210 airs on FOX. Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E! Entertainment Television.