Who Is Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s Dad, Peter Cook?

The 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant is the child of supermodel Christie Brinkley and her architect ex-husband.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is an unexpected star on Dancing with the Stars. The 21-year-old daughter of Christie Brinkley was named as a last-minute replacement for her mom in the ABC celebrity ballroom competition after the legendary model suffered an arm injury, as The Inquisitr reported.

While ABC has announced that Christie may appear in the studio audience to cheer her daughter on, it’s less likely that Sailor’s dad, Peter Cook will, show up — at least if Christie is there.

Sailor Lee was born to Brinkley and Cook, an architect, in 1998, two years after the two wed at a ranch in the Hamptons. Cook also adopted Jack, Brinkley’s son with her third ex-husband, Richard Taubman.

But the supermodel’s 10-year marriage to Sailor’s father ended when he was caught having an affair with Diana Bianchi, a teen assistant at his architecture firm, in 2006. The exes went through a horrific divorce that was so bad that young Sailor, who was in second grade at the time, was forced to go to counseling to deal with the trauma.

In 2017, Sailor detailed that period of her life in an Instagram post.

“My parents had just gotten divorced and I was so confused about everything. There was this little after-school counseling session for kids with divorced parents that the school put me in called Banana Splits. Basically all we did was make banana splits and talk about how we have 2 Christmas’ and how that was a plus lol.”

Four years after their divorce was finalized, Cook sat down with ABC News to talk about his ongoing custody battle with Brinkley and to slam her for calling him a “dead beat dad” who didn’t pay his fair share of support for the kids. Cook accused Brinkley of drumming up public custody drama public to coincide with her return to theater in the stage show Chicago.

“I don’t know how you can ever rationalize your way out of fighting to have this private family matter become so public. And children will live with it forever,” Cook said. “Now it’s Google eternity. This will never go away for my children.”

Cook also claimed that he paid almost twice the child support that was required, and cared for the two children full-time, which he said affected his ability to earn a living. But Brinkley’s lawyer told ABC News that the model maintained sole custody of the children and that Cook’s allegations about their arrangement were “delusional.”

While her parents’ split was far from amicable, Sailor appears to still have a close relationship with her dad. Last year, the aspiring model posed with her father at the Sherri Hill wedding show at New York Fashion Week. In an Instagram post, Cook admitted it gave him a preview at what it will be like to walk Sailor down the aisle when she gets married someday.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.