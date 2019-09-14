Felicity Huffman Will Get One Roll Of Toilet Paper For Her Entire Stint In Jail

Felicity Huffman will be in jail for 14 days but will be provided with only one role of toilet paper during that time.

On Friday, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was sentenced for her role in the college admissions scandal. Huffman pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges for paying $15,000 to have an SAT exam proctor correct her daughter’s answers. She hoped that if her daughter scored higher on the math portion of the test, she’d have a better chance of getting into her dream school. Huffman will be spending 14 days behind bars for her crime, will be required to pay a $30,000 fine, do community service, and spend a year on probation. Although she is lucky enough to not have to do much jail time at all, those 14 days will be far from easy, according to TMZ.

Huffman will have to turn herself in to Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin, on October 25. This particular prison has a reputation for being more of a cushy facility. It’s for female offenders only and doesn’t house inmates convicted of more serious crimes. Upon entry, she will be provided with a jumpsuit and a kit that includes only the most necessary hygiene items, such as toothpaste, a toothbrush, a comb and deodorant. She’ll also get one roll of toilet paper. Surprisingly, at this prison, inmates are only allowed one roll of toilet paper every other week. As Huffman will be there for two weeks, she’ll have to make that one roll last the entire time.

As for the rest of Huffman’s short stint in prison, it sounds fairly bearable. She will be required to wake up by 6:30 a.m. on weekdays and will have to make her bed immediately. She’ll get one hour of recreation daily and will even get to sunbathe.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the prosecution was asking for a harsher sentence for Huffman. They recommended that anything less than a month in prison would hardly dissuade other celebrities from making the same mistake. Many feel that Huffman, and the rest of the famous figures involved in this scandal, thought that they could use their money to get around the rules.

Loading...

“In the context of this case, neither probation nor home confinement (in a large home in the Hollywood Hills with an infinity pool) would constitute meaningful punishment or deter others from committing similar crimes,” the prosecution wrote in a court filing prior to sentencing.

It did benefit Huffman that she showed remorse for her actions and apologized profusely since pleading guilty for the crime. Lori Loughlin, who is also involved in the case, will likely face a far harsher sentence if she is convicted because she opted to fight the charges.