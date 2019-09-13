‘The View’ Slams Felicity Huffman For Using Her Wealth To Get Her Way

'She’s rich, she’s entitled, and she tried to game the system,' Joy Behar said.

On Friday, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was sentenced for her role in the college admissions scandal. The star admitted to paying $15,o00 to Rick Singer, the mastermind of the scheme, to have a testing proctor correct her daughter’s SAT exam answers so she would get a better score. Her goal in doing this was to give her daughter a better shot at getting into the college of her choice. Huffman will spend 14 days behind bars, pay a $30,000 fine, and complete 250 hours of community service for the crime. Earlier this week, the panel on The View had a lot to say about Huffman and her past mistakes, according to Fox News.

Ever since her guilty plea, Huffman has shown remorse for her actions. In a letter to the judge presiding over the case, Huffman explained her reasoning for having committed the crime. While at the time the star thought she was helping her daughter, working with Singer would ultimately destroy her family and ruin her reputation. Despite the remorse the star has shown, there are many who are still very angry about what she did and feel she is being let off too easily.

The women that make up the panel on The View, could, once and for all, agree on one thing on Monday’s show. They all agreed that Huffman used her wealth to her advantage in a way that suggested she felt the rules didn’t apply to her because she is a celebrity. Not only did she hurt her family immensely, but she also could have taken away a chance at college from someone who may have deserved it more.

Sunny Hostin looked at Huffman’s actions as detrimental to another student.

A judge has sentenced Felicity Huffman to 14 days in prison for her role in “Operation Varsity Blues.” pic.twitter.com/pZRCEphTck — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 13, 2019

“Her kid took a seat that another kid deserved, and that’s the problem. She changed the life of someone else that was more deserving of the spot and I think that’s the problem and judges know that, and this judge has to send a message to the community that this is not right. She had wealth, privilege and platform and she didn’t use it appropriately.”

Joy Behar echoed the same sentiment, writing, “Let’s face it — she’s rich, she’s entitled, and she tried to game the system.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman is working to rebuild the relationship she has with her two daughters but still has a long way to go. Her oldest daughter is no longer in college and her younger daughter is in therapy to deal with the situation. Huffman has not been able to land a job since the scandal.