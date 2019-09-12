‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Dishes On Upcoming Wedding With Steve Lodge And Their April Engagement

Plus, is she getting a prenup?

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge got engaged in April. However, according to the Real Housewives of Orange County star, they haven’t done much to prepare for their upcoming wedding quite yet.

While appearing on the Tuesday episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Gunvalson confirmed that she and Lodge haven’t yet decided on a wedding date before speaking of their prenup and Lodge’s romantic proposal in April.

“We don’t have a date yet,” Gunvalson admitted, according to a September 11 report from All About the Real Housewives.

Gunvalson and Lodge haven’t been planning for their wedding, but they have been planning for their future and with that has come a prenuptial agreement, which Gunvalson claims has “already been done.”

As for Lodge’s proposal, which took place at the end of April amid production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, Gunvalson applauded the engagement as a “10” and said the way in which Lodge asked for her hand in marriage was “everything.”

Although Gunvalson didn’t expect Lodge to get down on one knee when he did, she admitted to Cohen that there had been discussions about a future engagement. Additionally, during those discussions, she showed him what style of engagement ring she would prefer to have.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson and Lodge have been staying quite close since getting engaged in April. Over the summer, they enjoyed a vacation in Palm Springs, where they were seen dining and taking a selfie at the El Mirasol Restaurant.

At the end of April, Gunvalson opened up about Lodge’s proposal during an interview with Us Weekly magazine and confirmed they were both in tears as they officially became engaged.

“He cried and I cried. I was like, ‘Steve this is just perfect. Let me see the ring!’ He showed it to me and it’s incredible. It’s almost flawless. 5.5 carats. It’s literally perfect. It’s gorgeous. He did it right,” Gunvalson gushed.

While Lodge picked out Gunvalson’s ring in January of this year, he waited months before getting down on one knee at their Coto De Caza home after a private meal between the two of them.

Looking back on their romantic night, Gunvalson said she noticed that Lodge was acting odd before the proposal.

To see more of Gunvalson, Lodge, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.