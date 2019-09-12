‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Ratings Finally Start Rising With Episode 13

Even with Sunday Night Football as a distraction, fans of 'Fear the Walking Dead' chose to tune in on Sunday night.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has previously hit a rating low after fans started tuning out. However, it appears that the show could now be on an incline as viewership numbers picked up this week.

The latest season of Fear the Walking Dead sees an increasing character list as the main group sets out to help those in trouble. The start of the season saw the group flying a plane to a distant location in order to help out someone that they had never met. This person turned out to be their enemy and the man, Logan (Matt Frewer), was only trying to get the group away from their home base in order for him to search the premises.

The remainder of the season has dealt with the group’s continued efforts to return home and then their continued conflict with Logan. According to previous rating numbers, this plotline has not been a favorite with fans. In fact, Fear the Walking Dead has seen a complete slump in viewership over this season, averaging 1.35 to 1.75 million viewers per episode, according to Forbes.

Van Redin / AMC

Then, Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead season 5 hit an all-time low with only 1.14 millions viewers tuning in to watch the zombie apocalypse series. Compared to AMC’s original series, The Walking Dead, the numbers are a worrying trend. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, ratings for Fear the Walking Dead has been on the decline for some time now. This is despite AMC renewing the zombie apocalypse series for a sixth season.

However, it appears viewers have decided to give this series another go this week with 1.446 million viewers tuning in to Episode 13, titled “Leave What You Don’t,” according to Comic Book. This still doesn’t bring the episode up to the top of the viewership chart for Season 5. However, considering this is the first time this season in which Fear the Walking Dead has had to go head to head with Sunday Night Football, it can be considered a significant growth pattern.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not this upward trend will continue with next week’s episode. However, considering Episode 13 saw the death of Logan and the introduction of a new antagonist, it seems possible the viewers will stick around to see what happens next.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 14, titled “Today and Tomorrow,” on September 16.