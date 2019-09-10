Kelly Clarkson Cruises Into The NCL Family As Godmother To The Norwegian Encore

Kelly Clarkson was asked to be a godmother even though not one single baby was involved in the proposition. She accepted, with her new role being introduced on September 10 on The Kelly Clarkson Show. On Tuesday, one of the singer-songwriter’s honored guests for her new syndicated television venture was Andy Stuart, Norwegian Cruise Line’s president and chief executive officer.

As Kelly pointed out in the caption of her new Instagram post, she will serve as godmother to the “newest” and “coolest” ship called the Norwegian Encore. The chirpy television personality, who will fulfill the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and naming the new vessel, offered her feelings about being so closely connected to the Miami-based cruise line with NCL.

She said, “Surrounding yourself with the ones you love and taking time for them is important.”

Then Kelly added that a great way to do that is to take an “amazing and unforgettable vacation” like a cruise. The new ship for which the hitmaker will be godmother promises to offer all kinds of memorable opportunities, as well as unique attractions for travelers to explore, according to NCL.

“[The Norwegian Encore will operate] the world’s longest race track at sea at 1,100 feet with four high-speed curves extending up to 13 feet over the side of the ship; the largest outdoor laser tag arena at nearly 10,000 square feet with the addition of augmented reality elements; and new immersive escape room and interactive theatre experiences in the 10,000-square-foot Galaxy Pavilion.”

New about the fully equipped Norwegian Encore, set to be christened on November 21, caused many of Kelly’s 4.2 million Instagram followers to comment on her Tuesday post.

“I love NCL. Actually going on a cruise with them in less than a month,” said one fan.

“Have a music cruise Kelly!!” suggested another fan after learning that Clarkson partnered with NCL to award 20 music educators with a seven-day cruise.

Other followers were more general in their comments posted on Kelly’s most recent social media upload that showed her sitting alongside guest Andy Stuart on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Girl you want to be in comedy you’re the funniest person but it’s just you being yourself I just love everything about you,” remarked an enthusiastic fan.

“Girl you just funny as s***. And let me not leave this out I think you’re gorgeous inside and out,” stated another enamored fan.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s new platform has extended her reach in a number of ways and beyond the world of cruising. In fact, the likable personality discovered that a whole host of high profile celebrities have eagerly turned up to discuss important and not-so-important matters with the American Idol alum.

Those guests include Hoda Kotb and Meredith Vieira, per The Inquisitr, who added that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also arrived on set to launch The Kelly Clarkson Show. In fact, the big guy became her very first guest after Kevin Hart was not able to make the date due to a nasty car accident.