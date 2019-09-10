Soap Veteran Cameron Mathison Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Actor Cameron Mathison has been diagnosed with cancer and he just shared the details via his Instagram page. The former All My Children star and current television correspondent opened up in a lengthy note on Tuesday morning and his fans and co-stars are quickly rallying to lend their support.

Mathison shared the news in a note that he posted on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of his family. He explained that after getting some tests done recently due to gut issues, doctors found a tumor on his kidney. He said that the results were consistent with renal cell carcinoma or, more simply, kidney cancer.

The good news, Mathison explained, is that his cancer has not spread anywhere else. He added that it was found at an early stage and based on what his doctors told him, it seems likely it’s been growing quite slowly for a number of years.

According to statistics from the American Cancer Society, this type of cancer tends to have a very high survival rate when it is caught early. Luckily, it seems that Mathison’s doctors did find this quite early. The actor noted that the fact that he’s in such good health otherwise will work to his advantage.

Mathison praised his wife, Vanessa, and his kids, Lucas and Leila, along with extended family members and friends, for their support. The popular soap veteran noted that he will have surgery later this week and he said he is feeling both optimistic and grateful.

Those who follow Mathison via his hosting duties on Home & Family heard him open up about this Monday on the show. He shared in his Instagram post that he wanted to be sure to fill all of his social media fans in as well.

Numerous other soap opera veterans quickly flooded Mathison’s Instagram post with notes of support. Mark Conseulos, who got his start on All My Children alongside Mathison and his current wife, Kelly Ripa, commented with several emoji sending love and strength.

Tamara Braun, who currently stars as Kim on General Hospital, also has ties to All My Children. Back in the day, she portrayed Reese, Bianca’s love. Tamara commented on Mathison’s post noting that she was sending her love and prayers.

Steve Burton of General Hospital, Alison Sweeney of Days of Our Lives fame, and Melissa Claire Egan of The Young and the Restless were all quick to send Mathison love as well. Fans of the actor know that off-screen he remains close with Rebecca Budig and Ripa, among others, and it seems likely that many of his former co-stars have reached out offline too.

Many of these soap veterans have consistently received support from Mathison over the years, so it comes as no surprise that they’d immediately step up when he is in need. As The Inquisitr noted a while back, Cameron was excited about the news that fellow AMC star Eva LaRue had landed a gig at Y&R. He commented on a post of Eva’s showing her with co-star Peter Bergman and noted how much he loved it.

Mathison keeps busy not only with correspondent gigs for Entertainment Tonight and Home & Family, but he has regularly popped up over the years in other television movies and shows. It has been several years now since he played Ryan Lavery on All My Children, but Mathison remains a fan-favorite among soap opera viewers.

Everybody will be rooting for Cameron Mathison’s cancer surgery on Thursday to be a success. There is little doubt that soap opera fans will be eager to hear good news regarding this cancer diagnosis soon and it sounds as if he’ll do his best to keep people updated via his Instagram page.