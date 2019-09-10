Steve Carell Hilariously Introduces Kelly Clarkson On Talk Show Debut, Mocking ’40-Year-Old Virgin’ Scene

Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson pulled out all the stops on the debut of her highly anticipated new talk show — The Kelly Clarkson Show.

As those who follow the singer on social media know, Kelly has been teasing the talk show for months, and yesterday, it finally premiered on NBC. While the show featured a star-studded lineup and kicked off with a bang, it was Steve Carell who officially introduced the American Idol alum. The show’s official Twitter page shared a clip from the show’s intro, and it’s safe to say that Carell nailed it.

The clip starts off with The Office star walking out to the applause of the audience with a big smile on his face. The actor looks dapper in a dark-colored T-shirt, jeans, and a blue blazer. While sporting his now signature glasses, Carell walked up to the mic and introduced Kelly by using one of his most popular lines from the hit film 40-Year-Old Virgin.

“Live on tape from Universal Studios in Hollywood, ladies and gentleman, ahhhhh, Kelly Clarkson.”

It was certainly a shock for fans to see Carell take the stage and introduce Kelly. Prior to the show actually airing, Kelly and her team kept it a secret and didn’t share any teasers that Steve would be one of the special appearances. Since the post went live on the show’s page, it’s garnered a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 5,000 likes, 700 retweets, and 800-plus comments.

While some fans took to the post to let Kelly know that the introduction was epic, countless others shared memes from The 40-Year-Old Virgin. A few others simply weighed in with their thoughts on the first episode.

“You just made my day with your new show. I’ve been a fan forever. You are a sweetheart with a giant personality, All the very best to you and your staff. Great job!!!! xoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxo,” one follow wrote.

“Totally wish that could happen with every show!!” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Finally, it’s Kelly o’clock!!” one more chimed in.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Kelly posted a promo for her talk show on social media, where she explained that Kevin Hart was supposed to be her first guest. However, since he was involved in a car accident, he wouldn’t be able to make it. Instead, his friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepped in, even cutting his honeymoon short to make an appearance. After just one episode, it seems like the show is off to a great start.

Fans can catch Kelly on her self-titled talk show weekday afternoons on NBC.