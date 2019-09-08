Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Is Reportedly Worried That She Won’t Be Able To Rebuild Her Brand

Sources say Olivia Jade is worried that the college admissions scandal ruined her career.

It’s been months since the news of the college admissions scandal officially broke, but fans of Full House star Lori Loughlin are still reeling. Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested for allegedly using bribery and deception to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California. They’ve both pleaded not guilty and are fighting the charges, according to Yahoo News.

Olivia is a YouTube influencer who is known for her vlogs, and makeup and fashion videos. She made a living landing endorsement deals with big name brands but was dropped by all the major companies she was working with when the admissions scandal happened. In addition, she faced the wrath of quite a few people on the internet who felt that she’d taken a spot at college away from someone who might have truly deserved it and worked hard for it. She got so much hate that she had to turn off the comment sections on some of her Instagram posts and YouTube videos. She hasn’t made a YouTube video since the scandal occurred and is reportedly worried about not being able to rebuild her brand, according to US Weekly.

An insider close to the family revealed that the relationship between Olivia and her mother is not where it was before.

“Things aren’t fully healed between them,” the source claimed.

The fact that her source of income from YouTube and social media was basically destroyed, along with her career, due to the scandal is reportedly something that Olivia is still pretty angry about. Not knowing if she’ll ever be able to rebuild her career has also made her “resentful” towards her parents.

Loading...

In August, Olivia posted her first Instagram photo in a long time. She flipped off the camera with two middle fingers and wrote an angry caption directed at media and news outlets. The source close to Olivia’s family said that her lawyer recommended that she not post anything because it will all be used in court.

“Her lawyer’s begged her not to post anything. Because prosecutors are going to question her about it and show everything to the jury,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Felicity Huffman, another famous face from this scandal, is supposed to be sentenced next week. Huffman paid $15,000 to a fake charity so that her daughter’s SAT scores would be corrected. She has pleaded guilty and could spend as much as a month behind bars.