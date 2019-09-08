Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Dresses Daughter Sophia In Pageant Dress & Full Makeup On NYFW Runway

Farrah Abraham might have sat in the audience at a New York Fashion Week show just yesterday, per The Inquisitr, but the former Teen Mom OG star has ensured that her daughter Sophia had a chance to shine. The 28-year-old appears to have allowed daughter Sophia to walk the runway in a pageant-style dress, with photos and videos of the 10-year-old enjoying her moment appearing on social media.

Farrah took to her Instagram stories yesterday with footage of Sophia strutting her stuff down the iconic event’s catwalk, although fans of Sophia are likely grateful that a full-blown photo of the look has been posted via a permanent method.

Farrah’s footage showed Sophia joined by other children similar to her age. Sophia was wearing a puffy and fairytale-like dress, with the white finish affording somewhat of a princess feel. While a paneled and sleeveless top was glittery in nature, a gauze-like lower half took on wedding dress vibes. Sophia appeared with a full face of makeup, with fans seeing her features enhanced by heavy bronzer, defined brows, lipstick, and what was likely a fair amount of blush. Farrah’s only daughter also had her hair swept up into a glamorous and bouffant-style bun, with a white clip matching the dress.

Farrah has fallen under fire for permitting her child to wear makeup so young. The star was slammed by fans who felt that a 10-year-old covered in cosmetics isn’t age-appropriate. Farrah has spoken out in defense of her decision.

Speaking to Hollywood Life, the former MTV star made her views perfectly clear.

“I would hope that Sophia can express herself however she wants in a safe and happy place. She doesn’t need to feel ashamed for wearing makeup at any age. It’s normal, it’s healthy, it’s beautiful, it’s great.”

“It’s a good time to teach her about cleaning her face and good skincare with it, which I really love. As a mom, I just want to set her up for success,” Farrah added.

Loading...

Sophia’s latest appearance at New York Fashion Week adds to the string of high-profile events she has recently attended. Sophia joined Farrah at the Venice Film Festival and also put in an appearance with her mom at Beautycon.

Farrah shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom OG. Fans watched her raise her daughter single-handedly after Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, died in a car crash before she was born. Farrah left the franchise earlier this year.