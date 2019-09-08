Lori Loughlin Hides Her Face With A Yoga Mat When Walking Out In Public

Lori Loughlin stepped out for a yoga session while trying to hide from the press.

In addition to Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin has essentially become the face of the ongoing college admissions scandal, otherwise known as operation varsity blues. The scandal has been going on for months and involves over 50 wealthy and influential parents that allegedly caught up in a massive cheating scheme run by mastermind Rick Singer. These parents have been accused of using varied levels of bribery and cheating to ensure that their children would get into the university of their choice. Loughlin can hardly go out in public now without the intense scrutiny of the media, according to TMZ.

On Saturday, the Full House star stepped out to attend a yoga class in Westwood, California. She wore blue leggings and a pink pullover. She used her rolled up yoga mat to shield her face from the paparazzi who were all to excited to catch a glimpse of the star that could be facing major prison time.

Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 to ensure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella a spot at The University of Southern California. They also allegedly presented their daughters as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither daughter is known to have ever participated in the sport, according to US Weekly. The couple has pleaded not guilty to the bribery and are fighting the charges. If things don’t work out in their favor, they could potentially be spending some major time behind bars.

Huffman, on the other hand, paid $15,000 to have her daughter, Sophia Macy’s, SAT exam answers corrected. Unlike Loughlin and her husband, Huffman admitted her guilt, apologized, and is seeking to make things right. Because she took a plea deal, the most time she’ll spend behind bars in likely a month. The prosecution announced on Friday that they are recommending one month behind bars for Huffman, including a $200,000 fine. She’d also be on probation for a year and have to do 250 hours of community service. Still, this is getting of pretty easy in the grand scheme of things.

Following her initial arrest, Huffman issued a public statement in which she accepted full responsibility for what occured. She also revealed that her daughter had no knowledge of what had taken place.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said.