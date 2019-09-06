Marie Osmond Gets Advice From Sara Gilbert As She Takes Over Her Seat At ‘The Talk’

The original host of the CBS chatfest has some words of wisdom for the newcomer-- not that she needs them.

Marie Osmond is ready for her debut as a full-time co-host on The Talk, and she’s getting some advice from the departing veteran of the show. In a new interview with Parade, Talk co-creator and original co-host Sara Gilbert had some words for Osmond, who takes her seat on the long-running CBS chatfest next week.

Gilbert explained that Osmond, 59, has “been in the industry for many, many years” so she probably doesn’t need her advice, but she added that one of the other original co-hosts gave her life-changing tip when they started on The Talk together 10 years ago.

“I think the best thing for anyone on the show is what Sharon Osbourne told me at the beginning when I said, ‘How am I going to do this?’ And she said, ‘Just be yourself.’ That’s the best advice for anyone. Come be yourself and speak your truth as deeply as you can and be a good friend. It’s really a show about friendship.”

Gilbert admitted that when she first started on The Talk she did not fit the mold of a traditional TV talk show host. The Conners star said the show taught her how to have “a louder voice.”

“I really learned how to say what I mean, say what I feel, take risks and be more authentic publicly. I would say those are the biggest takeaways, and then just the friendships. I’ve learned individual lessons from all the women and all the producers.”

Of course, as Gilbert noted, Osmond will not go into The Talk without experience. The Vegas veteran has already appeared on the Emmy-winning chat fest as a show guest or guest co-host more than 50 times over the past decade, according to TV Insider. In addition, Osmond previously co-starred in the syndicated chatfest Donny & Marie with her famous brother from 1998–2000, as well as the Hallmark Channel talk show Marie, which aired from 2012 to 2013.

In fact, Osmond may have so much experience that it could wreak havoc on The Talk’s chummy panel. As previously shared by The Inquisitr, there are already rumors that Osmond and Osbourne could go head to head for Gilbert’s “throne” as the chatfest’s head honcho. A source told Radar Online that Osbourne will not put up with “Marie trying to hog the spotlight.”

Loading...

Another insider said CBS bosses hope to see a culture clash between the very liberal Osbourne, 66, and Osmond, who is a Mormon, in the same vein as the cast on ABCs The View.

As can be seen in the new cast photo pictured above, Osmond is seated at the head of the table in the chair Gilbert held ever since original Talk “moderator” Julie Chen Moonves departed last year, while Osbourne maintains her seat in the middle of the table. Fellow co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Eve are all in their usual seats.

One thing is for sure: Osmond will be very bust when she joins The Talk next week. The singer will continue with her Donny & Marie residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and will fly back and forth from Vegas to Los Angeles until the show wraps its 11-year run later this fall.

The Talk Season 10 premieres Monday, September 9 on CBS.