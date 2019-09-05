‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna Spites Brooke – Targets A Drunk Ridge & Beds Him

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) has set her sights on a new man. The Las Vegas does not even mind that he’s married. In fact, it appears as if she may have even targeted him to spite Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). Shauna will spend the night with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and potentially wrecks a marriage, per She Knows Soaps.

Shauna has never claimed that she was a saint. B&B fans will remember that she hid her daughter’s paternity for years because she simply did not know who Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) father was. Afterward, she told her daughter that, at the time of her conception, she was partying so much that she initially thought that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was her father. However, genetic testing proved that Storm Logan was actually her daughter’s father.

At one point, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) even used Shauna’s wanton ways to her advantage. She convinced her to try and seduce Bill so that she could see if he would remain faithful to her. Bill remained true despite Shauna’s seductive techniques.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Shauna will try out her charms on Ridge. However, it appears as if she is targeting the dressmaker for a reason. Shauna is currently trying to get her daughter out of jail. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) has already refused to help her, and she was left out of sorts.

During the week of September 9, Shauna will come face-to-face with Brooke. She wants to make amends with the Forresters for the harm that she has caused the family. But when Brooke sees her, she will be furious. She is still angry about how Shauna and Flo betrayed their trust and will give her a tongue-lashing. In addition, Brooke had just had an argument with Ridge about Thomas and she will be in a foul mood.

In the meantime, it appears as if Ridge may pull a few strings in Flo’s case. After arguing with his wife, the dressmaker will head to the bar. According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, the fight will be a vicious one and Ridge will try to drown his sorrows.

Of course, Shauna will spot him at the bar and make a beeline for him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will want to show her appreciation for his help with Flo. She may also want to spite Brooke for being so mean with her. One thing will lead to another and they will spend the night together. Will “Bridge” be able to survive such a betrayal?

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.