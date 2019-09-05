‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Lennie James Discusses Morgan And Grace’s Relationship

Lennie James discusses the possibility of a relationship between Morgan and Grace.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In recent episodes of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, a relationship has been developing between Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David). However, when Episode 10 focused in on the tentative relationship, viewers were surprised to find that Morgan actually pushes Grace away rather than get involved in a relationship.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan decided to distance himself from Grace. This, in part, is mostly to do with the fact that he is still to properly get over the deaths of his wife and son. As a result of this, Morgan will grapple to finally come to terms with the loss of his family. Likely, this will occur before he truly deals with the new feelings he has towards Grace.

Lennie James has now spoken out about the potential relationship between the pair. Speaking to Digital Spy, he revealed that this relationship may not necessarily go “the way that is expected.”

Van Redin / AMC

James revealed that Morgan will need to find a way to put the memories of his wife and son in a safe place if he wants to consider pursuing a relationship with Grace in Fear the Walking Dead.

“From the moment that we met him and all through his journey, he has fundamentally been defined by who he was married to, and who he was the father of,” James said.

“And then subsequently the loss of those two people who defined him. That has been at the core of who he is, and even thinking about opening himself up to feel something like love, or whatever, for somebody else is a major threat to who he thinks he is and basically one of the core principles of how he has survived.”

James also noted that while Morgan will spend the remainder of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead coming to terms with the loss of his family, the fact of the matter is that he might never actually be able to say goodbye to Duane (Adrian Kali Turner) and Jenny (Keisha Tillis). However, it may be possible for Morgan to find a way to come to terms with their loss and to find a way to remember them without it causing him so much grief.

As for whether or not this process will involve Grace, this remains to be seen and viewers will likely have to tune into future episodes of Fear the Walking Dead to find out how the relationship unfolds.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 13, titled “Leave What You Don’t,” on September 9.