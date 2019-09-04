Where Is Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Today?

Kevin Federline, the ex-husband of Britney Spears and the father of her two sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, lived in the glare of the media spotlight throughout his short-lived courtship and marriage to the pop singer. After their divorce, he quickly faded from public view. So where is Kevin Federline today?

Kevin found himself thrust back in gossip columns after he recently claimed that Britney’s father Jamie Spears got in an “altercation” with the couple’s oldest son Sean and allegedly physically abused the 13-year-old, reported People Magazine. The publication reported that the alleged incident occurred on August 24 while Sean and his younger brother were visiting their grandfather with their mother Britney at Jamie’s home.

Kevin immediately filed a police report at the Ventura County sheriff’s station to obtain an emergency protective order for his two children with Britney, reported People Magazine.

After his romantic relationship with the pop legend ended in 2006 after two years of marriage, Kevin attempted to remain in the public eye via the release of a solo album titled Playing With Fire and as a model for the Five Star Vintage line of clothing.

Kevin then tried to parlay his fleeting fame into the wrestling ring, where he was seen in a series of ring appearances alongside professional wrestler John Cena on WWE’s Monday Night Raw. He was also featured in a Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company commercial that aired during Super Bowl XLI. Kevin also guest-starred on two episodes of The CW television series One Tree Hill and appeared as a contestant on the reality series Celebrity Fit Club.

After meeting former volleyball player Victoria Prince when the two were participants on the same bowling team, Federline and Prince became romantically involved and welcomed their daughter Jordan in 2011. Two years later they married, and in 2014, the couple had their second daughter, Peyton. They remain together to this day.

The former dancer met Spears at the Hollywood club Joseph’s in 2004 and “hit it off right away,” he stated to People Magazine. The couple quickly made tabloid headlines by publicly displaying their love for one another, unafraid as to what outsiders thought of their hard and fast relationship. At the time, Federline was a backup dancer who had previously worked for Britney’s ex Justin Timberlake. Britney was a pop star at the top of her professional game. When he met the singer, Kevin already had one child, Kori, with actress girlfriend Shar Jackson and another on the way, son Kaleb.

Nearly three months after they first began dating, Spears, then 22, and Federline, then 26, wed in a surprise ceremony in Studio City, California. Four days short of their first wedding anniversary, the couple welcomed their first son, Sean Preston. One year later, they were blessed with their second son, Jayden James.

Loading...

Kevin spoke to Bravo TV in 2017 where he revealed that as a father to six children, he feels that sometimes it’s like “trying to control a basketball team.” He revealed that all of his children get along and that parenting “is so worth it.”

Federline currently works as a DJ and performed a set in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino in June of this year.